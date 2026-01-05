Tennessee Musician Says DEI Cost Him Job, Sues Knoxville Symphony

James Zimmermann, a Tennessee-based musician with an extensive portfolio that includes work on video games and a performance at former U.S. President Barack Obama’s second inauguration, is suing the Knoxville Symphony, alleging its DEI practices cost him a job.

Zimmermann served as principal clarinetist of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra for more than a decade before he was fired in February 2020. At the time, the orchestra alleged that he had racially harassed minority colleagues. Zimmermann and several former colleagues publicly pushed back in 2021, however, arguing that a Black oboist initiated what they described as a witch hunt against him.

In a video released Monday, January 5, Zimmermann said he unanimously won a blind audition with the Knoxville Symphony last year. He said Knoxville Symphony CEO Rachel Ford called him two days later and told him the orchestra had refused to hire him. Zimmermann shared a screenshot of a follow-up email in which Ford cited “a number of items which have come to the attention … regarding your employment with the Nashville Symphony.” Zimmermann alleges the orchestra instead hired his runner-up, whom he described as a “DEI hire” who is still in college.

First clarinet clip of 2026 is No. 1 from Alfred Uhl’s 48 Studies for Clarinet, a piece for measuring the soul: Uhl No. 1 was a favorite of my grandteacher Mitchell Lurie, who left his post as Principal Clarinet of the Chicago Symphony to become Hollywood’s first great studio… pic.twitter.com/iDtxftCaof — slimzim (@jameszimmermann) January 5, 2026

Zimmermann said he is suing the Knoxville Symphony for a year’s salary, which he listed at more than $47,000, as well as an additional $25,000 in compensation “for the 100 hours that I spent practicing” for the audition.

“But more than anything, I’m suing because these orchestras can’t keep throwing out their best players to make room for diversity hires and putting race and politics above merit and skill,” Zimmermann said.

As of publication, neither Knoxville Symphony CEO Rachel Ford nor Nashville Symphony Orchestra CEO Alan Valentine had commented on Zimmermann’s claims or the lawsuit.

Zimmermann argued that he believes the Knoxville Symphony’s decision will “lower the quality of the music, alienate audiences, and turn the arts into politics.”

“I wish I didn’t have to do this,” Zimmermann said. “I was just looking to get back in the game, put 2020 behind me, and earn money for my kid’s college doing what I love.”

“But if I’m blacklisted,” Zimmermann continued, “it’s either push back against the people in charge or walk away. And if Knoxville thought I was walking away from this, they were sorely mistaken.”

An X post from Libs of TikTok sharing Zimmermann’s video had more than 86,000 views as of publication. Many commenters applauded Zimmermann and criticized the idea that an orchestra would prioritize race and background over talent and a résumé.

“There is nothing more fair to judge raw talent than a blind audition!” one X user wrote.

Added another, “Never in my life did I ever think I’d have a favorite clarinet player. Thanks 2026! 😂”