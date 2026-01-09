Tennessee High School Parents Alarmed After Teacher Questions Students on Religion, Sexual Orientation

A group of Tennessee parents is on high alert after a high school art teacher allegedly had students complete an assignment where they were asked to list their gender identity, sexual orientation, religious background, and other personal details.

Brittany Seymour, a mother of a Cumberland County High School (Crossville, Tenn.) student, shared her daughter’s assignment on Facebook. The assignment, which reads “Two Worlds,” includes references to the daughter’s ethnicity, nationality, and socioeconomic status.

The teacher, who has been identified as David Wilcox, allegedly told his visual arts class that he is a “progressing” Christian, participates in protests, and is “high” in politics. It is unclear if the “high” comment referred to illicit drug use.

“I don’t understand why a grown man needs to know my daughter’s sexual orientation and who she’s attracted to,” Seymour wrote. “[People] need to stop pushing their political ideologies and agendas on kids. If the class is Art, focus on Art!”

EXCLUSIVE: Mother at Cumberland County High School (@jet_pride) BLASTS school after “progressive” art teacher had her daughter design a chart displaying her sexual orientation, gender, and other identities. “Why does a grown man, teacher, need to know who my daughter, a… https://t.co/4vlJQzhNrV pic.twitter.com/7jFbsEssGm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2026

Seymour said that she spoke with the principal, and her daughter has already switched classes. In her Facebook post, Seymour said that the principal “didn’t seem to have much concern” during their conversation.

However, the Board of Education told Seymour that they intend to conduct an internal investigation. As of publication, it was unclear whether the Board of Education had made a final decision; they told Seymour that the process could take up to two weeks. Seymour also reported that the next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for January 22.

Seymour expanded on the situation in a video shared by the Libs of TikTok X account. When Seymour asked her daughter what the “two worlds” referred to, her daughter replied that it means to “roleplay [in] another world.”

According to Seymour, Wilcox allegedly asked his students, “Do you believe what you believe because your parents believe that way, or because that’s the way that you believe?” Seymour also alleges that Wilcox told his students that they would share their answers with the class and that he was aware that some would switch classes rather than complete the assignment.

“So you knew you were making these children uncomfortable,” Seymour says in the video. “Asking them who they’re sexually attracted to, what their religion is, pushing all of your answers on them. Yet, you did not care. It’s disgusting and unlawful behavior.”

Chaya Raichik, who runs the Libs of TikTok X account, said that the school declined to comment when she reached out.

Why does a grown man need this info about kids? — legislation (@legislationpage) January 6, 2026

When asked on Facebook whether Wilcox is still working during the investigation, Seymour said that the school or BOE hasn’t said anything. However, she said that there are unsubstantiated rumors that he received a two-day suspension, and his largest class “had only a few kids.”

Neither Cumberland County High School nor the Cumberland County School District had issued a public statement on Wilcox’s status as of publication.

“I don’t see this as an ‘inclusive’ activity one bit,” one commenter wrote, adding, “unfortunately, kids get bullied in high school & I feel like if anything this would aid that aspect if a classmate has different views.”

One commenter, who identified themselves as a former teacher, wrote, “It’s completely inappropriate for a teacher to be discussing their personal politics or their sexual preferences with their students. Full stop. … It’s even more inappropriate to ask the sexual preferences of your students. If you are an art teacher, you stick to art.”