Teen Texted Dad She’d Be Home Soon – Days Later, She Was Found Dead

When 19-year-old Dacara Thompson from Maryland sweetly texted her dad, “Goodnight,” it was the kind of text message that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. But little did anyone know, it would be the last time her father would hear from his teen daughter. Dacara, from Lanham, Maryland, had told her family she was popping out to “get gas” on the night of August 22.

She assured them she’d be back in no time. But as the hours ticked by without any word, their hearts grew heavier with each passing minute. Before they knew it, she was officially reported missing, and their whole world came to a screeching halt.

Now, in a turn of events that no one saw coming, the police said they’d found a body!

On September 3rd, the Prince George’s County Police Department shared some troubling news — a body was found not too far from Route 50 over in Anne Arundel County. This discovery was made on August 31st.

They’re figuring out who it is, and they’re saying that looks like it might be “similar” to what they know about Thompson.

At a meeting with the media, Interim Chief George Nader said, “Anytime someone goes missing in our community, we take it seriously.” He also asked everyone to give the family space while they wait for more information from the doctor who’s doing the autopsy, according to People.

Thompson’s loved ones let the authorities know she was missing on the 23rd of August, the very next day after she disappeared. Later on, some security camera footage showed that she had parked her 2013 white Ford Edge SUV in Hyattsville the night before, on Saturday. After that, she started walking down Riggs Road. And sadly, nobody has seen or heard from her since then.

“She’s always been in touch, and her silence has left us fearing the worst,” Carmen Thompson, Dacara’s mother, shared on GoFundMe. “Dacara is a vibrant, loving 19-year-old with her whole life ahead of her (…) we won’t stop until we find her,” she added.

HAPPENING NOW: Friends and family of 19-year-old #DacaraThompson are praying for her safe return. She’s been missing almost 10 days. Thompson went missing in #Hyattsville, Maryland on Aug 22. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/RQPbEWvrg8 — Lianna Golden (@LiannaGoldenTV) August 31, 2025

The finding came about after someone reported a car that had broken down, but it turns out the vehicle had nothing to do with Dacara’s disappearance. Now, local and state police are working hand in hand, doing everything they can to uncover the details of what happened to her in her last moments. The investigation is ongoing, and everyone is just so focused on bringing her home.

This situation has shaken up Lanham and the nearby areas in Maryland, because everyone knew Thompson as this vibrant, friendly young lady. The local big boss, Aisha Braveboy, talked to the news people and reminded them that even though Dacara was technically an adult by the law, “she’s someone’s child, someone’s baby.”

Her heart goes out to the family that’s going through this tough time.

The police mentioned that they’re still waiting to hear back from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, as their autopsy report might bring some clarity to the mysteries surrounding Thompson’s passing.

19-year-old Dacara Thompson vanished on Aug. 22 after leaving her father’s home in Lanham, MD. Her car was found abandoned, but she hasn’t been seen since. A family’s worst nightmare. We stand with Dacara’s loved ones — praying for her safe return and demanding answers. pic.twitter.com/YhaU74Tpph — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 4, 2025

In the meantime, Thompson’s family is hanging in there, mourning, and trying to find some peace of mind.

NEXT UP: Donald Trump’s Claim Of Maryland Governor Calling Him The “Best President” Backfires As The Latter Denies It