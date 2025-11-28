Teen Mysteriously Dies Shortly After Eating Sausages — and Medical Experts Are Puzzled

16-year-old Jeremy Webb’s shocking death, right after consuming sausages, left many medical experts searching for answers. Back in 2022, the teenager had simply gone out for a backpacking and camping trip with his buddies at the MacMasters Beach in Australia. The group of friends customarily prepared sausages for dinner, which ultimately became the root cause of all problems. By the evening, Jeremy had started complaining of severe breathing difficulties, prompting his friends to seek help.

The group reached out to an adult nearby, who was staying in a nearby RV. Resuscitation efforts were made almost immediately, but to no avail. Jeremy collapsed shortly after and was rushed to the hospital. The 90-minute ordeal ended in tragedy when he was pronounced dead on arrival at Gosford Hospital. According to medical reports, initially, Jeremy’s death was thought to be caused by asthma. However, a more recent theory on the case suggests that it was likely not so.

Later, Jeremy’s mother provided additional context. She recalled that her son was barely two years old when ticks repeatedly bit him. These bites led him to develop an adverse reaction to meat. Based on these symptoms, reports suggest they may be indicative of a tick-borne illness known as mammalian meat allergy.

Speaking with NBC Australia, Jeremy’s mother had said, “When I first suspected mammalian meat allergy, I did look into it, but there wasn’t much information back then.” His mother, Myfanwy Webb, further recalled that her son often got sick during dinner, but none of the family could figure out why. These episodes would last for some time, during which Jeremy would begin to vomit and have severe breathing difficulties.

With these broad revelations made by Jeremy’s family, the initial belief that he died from asthma has been replaced by a conclusion of a severe allergic reaction. This fatal condition is also known as the alpha-gal syndrome, which basically incorporates an allergy to red meat and other meat-based products from mammals. If left untreated, these allergic reactions can be fatal. Interestingly, a Mayo Clinic report also revealed that an individual may develop this condition after being bitten by ticks.

Consuming beef, pork, lamb, gelatin, and various animal fats can trigger this type of allergy. Exotic meats are also not an exception. Regarding the connection between tick bites and this allergic reaction, it is believed that these ticks inject a substance called alpha-gal sugar, which primes the immune system directly for dangerous allergic reactions.

In the case of Jeremy Webb, if the medical examiners get hold of a connection between the alpha-gal syndrome and his death, the case would possibly be the first one in the history of Australia. Maria Said from the Allergy and Anaphylaxis department echoed similar sentiments and expressed “Jeremy Webb’s death [could be] the first death from mammalian meat allergy after eating meat that I’m aware of in Australia.”

Shedding light on such allergic eruptions caused by meat being extremely dangerous, a clinical immunologist and allergist shared her opinion. She spoke regarding the case of Jeremy Webb. She mentioned, “When it happens, it evolves rapidly, and people go from being unwell, waking up in the middle of the night, to not making it to the bathroom before they pass out with the anaphylaxis.”

A coronial investigation into the death of the teenager is underway at the moment. Authorities are investigating whether Jeremy’s last meal of sausages was solely responsible for his death. In fact, the investigation will also determine whether this allergic reaction could have been prevented earlier.