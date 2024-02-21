Throwback to When ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Were Blown by Kristina Shirley’s Major Weight Loss in New Photo

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 22, 2023. It has since been updated.

Fans of the hit reality show Teen Mom were left astonished as one of its stars, Kristina Shirley, revealed a jaw-dropping body transformation in a photograph. The 36-year-old star appeared alongside her fellow cast members on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and it was her remarkable new look that stole the spotlight.

The snapshot, taken during the show's reunion taping, featured Kristina happily posing with her husband Gary, 36, on stage. Gary is also the baby daddy of Teen Mom OG alum Amber Portwood, 32, who was part of the picture, per The US Sun.

However, Kristina's incredible transformation caught the fans' eyes. In the image, she donned a sleek all-black ensemble that showcased her toned arms and legs. Her dark hair flowed down in loose waves, adding to her revamped appearance. The photo quickly spread across a popular Teen Mom forum, igniting a flood of comments praising Kristina's apparent "incredible" makeover.

One enthusiastic fan wrote on Instagram, "Omg, the weight loss from Gary’s wife!! She looks amazing." Another chimed in, "Both Kristina and Gary look great!" The positive feedback continued to pour in as another fan echoed, "Gary and Kristina look amazing! Good for them." The sentiment was echoed by others who found it hard to recognize Kristina due to her stunning transformation.

The journey toward their newfound health and vitality has been an ongoing effort for Gary and Kristina. Earlier in the year, the couple showcased their slimmer physiques in an Instagram post, radiating happiness and health. Gary sported a casual outfit while Kristina wore a two-toned knitted tank and denim cutoff shorts, highlighting their impressive transformations.

Teen Mom star Gary Shirley’s wife Kristina shows off major weight loss in new photo with rarely-seen daughter Emilee, 8https://t.co/WLH68FbHyk — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) June 11, 2023

Fan responses to this snapshot were equally enthusiastic, with comments such as "They both look fantastic and so healthy!" and "Skinny legends!! Love this health-conscious journey for them. It’ll be good for their girls." The couple shares an eight-year-old daughter named Emilee. In addition, Gary is a father to a 14-year-old daughter, Leah, from his previous relationship with Amber.

Devoted viewers of Teen Mom will recall Kristina's presence on the show, which increased following her marriage to Gary in November 2015. She has played a crucial role in the care of Gary's daughter, Leah, whom he gained full custody of in December 2011. Kristina's dedication to her family and her remarkable transformation has inspired fans, showcasing the positive impact of prioritizing health and well-being.

As Kristina continues to inspire fans with her incredible journey, it's clear that her dedication to health and self-improvement serves as a shining example to many. With her supportive husband Gary by her side, the couple's transformation has not only changed their own lives. Still, it has also resonated deeply with their fan base who encouraged the couple to adopt a healthy lifestyle.