MTV Teen Mom alum Nikkole Paulun shared an emotional confession recently on her Instagram page. The reality star shared a brief, relatable video detailing "mom guilt" of having a child while still being a teenager. Paulun can be seen seated on the ground and leaning against a door in the text video. Her blonde hair is covered by a sweatshirt, and she has a glum expression on her face. The text over the video reads: "When you had your first baby at 15 and they got the broken version of you & now your youngest is getting the best version of you that your firstborn deserved."

She captioned the post, "Talk about mom guilt. I wish I was a better mom at 16. And at 17, 18, 19, 20… I’ll forever be doing my best to be the mom he deserves now though," complete with a heart emoji in the end. As per the US Sun, fellow Teen Mom star, Leah Messer, who appears in the current season, commented on the post: "Love this." Several fans also reacted to the heartbreaking confessional post. One Instagram fan wrote, "You were present and gave everything you had, and still do. Give yourself some grace." A second fan commented, "I definitely feel this. Had my twins at 22 years old, and they were diagnosed with a chronic progressive lung disease at one week old." A third fan said, "I wish I was the mom I am now at 32 for them then. Motherhood is so hard but also so amazing."

However, the Teen Mom star was also lauded by fans for her parenting skills when she shared the home tour video of her $180,000 spacious home in Michigan on TikTok. The freshly painted home had no furniture when the former MTV actress showed it off on social media. She could be heard asking her children, "Are you guys ready?" as they entered the house. The large living room was accessible to spectators after opening into a white lobby. She had also displayed their enormous kitchen inside her magnificent home in July 2022. At the time, Nikkole had uploaded pictures on her Instagram Stories that showed her toddler son Bodhi going outside to pet their dog.

The large kitchen in their house, with its ivory marble counters and white oak cupboards, was shown as the camera swept around. There were numerous stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, including a double oven. Light fixtures made of glass spheres were suspended from the ceiling. She also shared a picture of her stairway and requested advice from her followers regarding the best baby gate. The MTV alum also displayed luxe carpeted stairs leading to the landing's big window. Paulun is married to Kyle Ledda, the couple have a son named Bodhi. She also shares daughter Ellie with ex-boyfriend Ryan Rice and elder son Lyle with ex-boyfriend and 16 and Pregnant star Josh Drummonds. The couple broke up in 2015 after Drummonds refused to support Paulun and their new-born son.

