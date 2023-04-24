'Teen Mom' Maci Bookout Shades Ex Ryan Edwards With a Cryptic Video About 'Giving Up on People'

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout shaded ex, Ryan Edwards just hours after he was sentenced to one year in prison following his third arrest in 2023. The Sun reports that Bookout shared a series of cryptic posts on her Instagram stories including a video of two people talking about taking responsibility. The video showcased two men discussing if someone should give up on a person who is going through a tough time.

The interviewer asked, "Do you ever give up on someone?" The interviewee, Simon Sinek, responded, "It's not about giving up on people. It's about accountability to take responsibility for one's self. I cannot help you if you cannot be involved to help yourself. I will say to them point blank, 'Listen, if you're not going to be involved in this then there's no point to me being involved.'" He continued, "This is a team, and I'm the only player here. I will always be here and when you are ready; maybe it's just bad timing, I don't know what else is going on in your life and maybe this is not the right time. Or maybe I'm a bad fit, but when you are ready I will still be here no matter what but you have to call me."

The MTV star shared another cryptic Instagram Story in the late hours of the evening after her ex and baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, 35, was taken to the hospital for a drug overdose. The message about inner peace said, "I heard someone once say, 'Healing can be so hard when your inner child wants love, your teenage self wants revenge, and your current self only wants peace.'" Bookout and Edwards were originally featured as a couple on 16 and Pregnant in 2009. She got pregnant when she was a junior in high school and gave birth to her son, Bently in October 2018. The now 14-year-old doesn't see his father, Edwards, much due to his criminal record and arrests.

According to InTouchWeekly, Edwards was arrested on February 10 and again on March 1 and charged with a slew of crimes, including stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and violating a protection order. Judge Gary Starnes initially dropped most of the charges stemming from both arrests on the condition that the former reality star complete six months in rehab. After violating his probation in less than three weeks by checking himself out of a rehab facility in Austin, Texas, Judge Starnes instated Edwards' prison sentence of 11 months and 29 days.

Edwards is currently serving a one-year sentence at Silverdale Detention Center. His relationship with his son has been rocky for years because of his substance abuse issues, and as Bookout wouldn’t let him see their son unless he submitted drug tests and entered therapy with him.

Edwards returned to the MTV show in February and appeared on Teen Mom: Family Reunion The Aftermath to give an update on their relationship. Bookout said: “There’s a part of Bentley that is hurting. He loves you so much, and there is only one person that can help that hurt and it’s you. He wants a relationship with you more than anything else.” Edwards responded: ”I mean hell, I don’t even know what he’s got going on anymore. I don’t think Bentley and I even have a real relationship anymore. But, I mean, if it’s picking him up at a certain time or whatever.”