After a recent court hearing, reality TV star Jenelle Evans has reportedly lost custody of her teenage son, Jace, for the second time. This follows a tumultuous living arrangement that began in March of this year. Jace, who had spent most of his life under the care of Jenelle's mother, Barbara Evans, had been granted custody of Jace earlier this year, per The Sun.

Over the summer, Jace reportedly ran away from Jenelle's home three times in as many weeks. In September, he made serious allegations of assault against Jenelle's husband, David Eason. Despite Jenelle's reassurances that everything was fine, the situation raised concerns, and Jace was placed in a facility operated by Child Protective Services for the past two weeks. During the Wednesday, October 11 court hearing, Barbara Evans regained custody of the 14-year-old, and the judge issued an order preventing Jenelle from contacting Jace, per the Hollywood Gossip.

Sources close to the situation reveal that Jace is relieved to be back with Barbara and is eager to resume his normal life, including returning to school. One source mentioned that Jace's decision to distance himself from Jenelle was fueled not only by the alleged abuse but also by false claims made by his mother on social media platforms. The source revealed that Jace was furious after discovering the misleading information Jenelle posted about him.

Despite Jenelle's attempts to portray a different narrative on social media, court documents obtained by various sources, including The Sun and The Ashley, indicate that Jace had already been removed from Jenelle's home when she claimed otherwise in a recent video. Moreover, Jenelle was reportedly unaware of Jace's whereabouts during this period. Eason, Jenelle's husband, denies the assault allegations, maintaining that the media has exaggerated the situation. While Jace has found solace in reuniting with Barbara, the aftermath of this legal battle may continue to unfold, shedding light on the complexities of this troubled family dynamic.

Previously, the Teen Mom star and her husband were reportedly under investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS) following the third disappearance of their 14-year-old son who has been in the limelight due to his challenging relationship with his mother on television reality show. He was seen leaving school but was reported as a runaway thereafter. As per The US Sun, it allegedly led CPS to initiate an investigation, but Jenelle’s representative clarified that this is part of the 'standard protocol' to evaluate the child's mental health.

Despite releasing a statement acknowledging Jace’s well-being, the representative denied having information about an ongoing CPS investigation. As per the aforementioned report, two law enforcement officers did say there was an ongoing investigation concerning Jace but did not reveal more details than that; CPS also did not issue any statements on the situation.

