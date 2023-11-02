David Eason, the husband of Teen Mom Jenelle Evans, reportedly informed his ex-wife in a series of stunning messages that he still dreams about her and wishes he could turn back time to be with her. After these text messages came out, David got into a nasty phone call with his ex, Whitney Rich, while Jenelle could be heard in the background. Recently, David called Whitney and her husband Shane from his cell phone to their residence phone.

As reported by The Sun, Whitney's husband Shane can be heard saying, "It ain't lying when there's text messages." To this, David replied, "Mother f***** it's gonna be completely brought out to the light if you don't tell the God-d*** truth and you're gonna lose your mother f****** trailer, your f****** n**sack and everything you've ever dreamed for in your mother f****** life b****. I promise you that boy!" David concluded by adding, "You're gonna go to jail." And then, from far in the background, Jenelle yelled, "Shane, why don't you send the text messages with the actual phone number and take away where it says 'David' on those messages?" Shane told her, "Do you want to see that Jenelle?" to which she replied, "Of course I do! Why wouldn't I? Wouldn't you, since you're married?"

David also pressurized Shane to send the texts to him and added, "Then get off the God-d*** phone and send it," but Shane hung up the phone. Shane and Whitney have been trying to get in touch with Jenelle ever since that phone chat to show her the messages in person. However, they claim Jenelle has ignored their offer thus far. When Jenelle's husband texted her, Whitney told the outlet recently that she was "very shocked and surprised." She further added, "It was very surprising not to mention the fact that he was married, still married. I was married, still married. It was inappropriate and very unexpected." She further added, "From what I can recall from then, they were on the verge of separating. I'm not sure what it was over, but they had been fighting at the time, and he made it sound like they were on the verge of splitting up. I know that was also around the time that she started her OnlyFans. I don't know if that had something to do with it."

Jenelle's husband, David, according to a TMZ article has been charged with a misdemeanour for the alleged mistreatment of their 14-year-old son Jace. On Instagram the next day, Jenelle claimed the news story was a fabrication. She shared an Instagram story, "You would think police wouldn't make a one-sided police investigation. They didn't conduct interviews and didn't ask for any information from the parents. This seems like a very bias [sic] situation, like every time before. I trusted that detective with all my heart.. forgot you can't trust cops… silly me. Let's go to court. I've been waiting on our day, I feel so violated by the system. Wait until the day you hear the truth. You will be begging me not to sue you."

