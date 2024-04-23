When 'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans’ Children Felt 'Embarrassed' About Their Mom Having an OnlyFans Account

Teen Mom Jenelle Evans' life has been controversial and her children are not very fond of her famous image. The reality star is a regular feature on OnlyFans and is known for posting risqué photos and videos. As per The US Sun, her son Jace, 14, and stepdaughter Maryssa, 16, feel terribly 'embarrassed’ by her provocative antics.

Reliable sources verified that schoolmates frequently tease the teenagers because of the extremely offensive pictures. "Jenelle is so into making all this money and selling her soul to the devil with OnlyFans. At first, it was just lingerie, but now it's so much more. It's upsetting that Jenelle could do this to her kids," a close source shared.

The insider also stated that Jenelle's main priority is her husband, David Eason, and "making money." The source continued: "Everything is all about David, and making money and showing her a** on OnlyFans, and the kids are suffering over there." "It was a major problem for Jace at his school. The older kids have to bear the brunt of it because their friends see Jenelle advertising it on her social media- they can't escape it."

A second insider added: "Maryssa is beyond over it. She has even considered changing schools, but she knows the OnlyFans thing is going to follow her wherever she goes. She's now looking at early college admissions to get out of town. Now that she's 16 and has her own car and license, she is gone as much as she can be. She comes and goes as she pleases."

Jace hasn't spoken to Jenelle since his 35-year-old stepdad was accused of assaulting him outside of a friend's house on September 28, as per an insider. The teenager was briefly hospitalized, but since then, he has been living with his grandma, Barbara. "Jace has not spoken to Jenelle since the incident, and Jenelle hasn't reached out to try to talk to him, either," the source alleged. "He is still at Barbara's and he's enrolled in a new school. "It sounds like Jace is doing well back with his grandmother." A judge decided last month that Jenelle, 31, cannot see or talk to the teenager until he makes the first move to make contact.

As per a court document: "The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child. "The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means."

David has not responded to any of the accusations brought against him in public. Apart from David's criminal charges related to the purported assault, CPS has been entrusted with Jace's care, but he has not left his grandmother's side.

