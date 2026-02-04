Football Match Turned Fatal — Accused Kaomarion Kendrick Arrested, Faces Life in Prison

A football game between rival high school teams ended in tragedy when a 14-year-old was fatally shot by another teenager. Kaomarion Kendrick, who was 17 at the time, fired shots at Emmanuel Dorsey outside Griffin High School in Georgia on Sept. 30, 2023.

Kendrick fled the scene and remained on the run for about eight days before authorities captured him in a neighborhood in Henry County. He was held in the Spalding County jail and faced charges including murder, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm by a minor during the commission of a felony.

Last week, a Spalding County jury sentenced the teen gunman to life in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by an additional 85 years. Kaomarion faced several charges, including three counts of violating the RICO Act and felony murder.

Acting District Attorney David Studdard said he was proud of his office for bringing closure to the victim’s family. “I am incredibly proud of our office for bringing justice to this defendant and perhaps some degree of closure and comfort for Mr. Dorsey’s family…My personal message is that my office will relentlessly pursue those who commit violent crimes in our community and will bring them to justice,” he said.

Upon his arrest, police discovered that the teen used a Glock modified with a full-auto switch, turning it into a rapid-fire weapon. A photo from the scene of the arrest shows that Kendrick displayed no remorse, flashing a disturbing grin while being dragged in handcuffs to a Spalding County Sheriff’s squad car.

On the day of the shooting, “two rival cliques” engaged in a brawl over a football matchup between Griffin and Spalding high schools. The game took place at Griffin Memorial Stadium on the Griffin High School campus. During the chaos, Kendrick pulled out a gun, and students at the scene began running for their lives.

The New York Post reports that both boys were students at Griffin High School. However, they had begun associating with rival gangs. During the dispute, Kendrick fired shots at Emmanuel, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Charlotte Williams, Emmanuel’s mother, recalled that her son was excited to attend the football game. She called the punishment “fair” but also expressed sympathy for Kendrick, who she said had “messed up” his whole life.

“My heart just goes out to Kendrick because he messed up his entire life by not thinking about what he was doing at the time… He’s so young and don’t have no one there for him,” Williams said.