Teen Allegedly Plans to Kill Teammate, Then Offers $500 for His Murder — Charged

Jackson T. Keller, a 19-year-old student of Fort Lewis College, Durango, has been arrested and charged with criminal solicitation for first-degree murder for allegedly plotting to have a fellow student killed. The teen was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on college grounds.

Following investigations by the Fort Lewis College Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the 19-year-old alleged accused was booked into La Plata County Jail. He was later released after posting $50,000 bail.

According to a CBS News report, the teen initially approached Kobe McGill, another fellow student, to carry out the act. McGill, who later notified the college authorities of the alleged murder-for-hire scheme, said that Keller and the victim, Marcus Dylke, were friends and teammates but their relationship soured in the recent past.

College freshman charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot against football teammate READ MORE: https://t.co/XpfFNnsLNG pic.twitter.com/m2hnrFGHLj — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) February 4, 2026



Dylke, in his statement to the law enforcement agencies, mentioned that he and Keller had been living in the dorm rooms connected by an adjoining bathroom. However, he began locking his connecting door to keep Keller away after a few rogue incidents.

On the night of January 28, Keller forcibly tried to enter Dylke’s room. McGill was also present in the room with Dylke at the time. When the Keller failed to get inside the room, as it was locked, he attempted to enter the adjoining room.

When Dylke and McGill went to confront Keller, he initially refused to accept that he tried entering the room forcefully, but eventually admitted to doing so. Dylke, who was visibly upset, allegedly kicked Kellar’s TV, which fell on his PlayStation.

While no damage was caused, Keller challenged Dylke to fight, but no physical altercation transpired between the two. McGill later told investigating officers that the teen was holding a pair of scissors behind his back when Dylke left the room and said he “would stab anyone who came into his room to try and hurt him.”

Later, Keller asked McGill if he “would put a hat on him” if he paid him 500$. When McGill refused, the teen allegedly got three men on call, in the presence of McGill, and also sent them a transaction of $500 to commit the crime.

Police say college student in Colorado tried to hire someone for $500 to kill teammate over hair in shower https://t.co/vcATZBjlGB — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) February 4, 2026



McGill soon rushed to Dylke and informed him about the alleged murder plot. The two then informed the housing officials, who thereafter approached the law enforcement agencies.

Keller denied all allegations during interrogation and requested to speak to his father. The teen told the officers that he would allow them to take his phone away only if they allowed him to communicate with his father.

Keller later told the officers that he would not answer any further questions until his attorney was around. According to Law & Crime, a mandatory protective order was filed against Keller, ordering him to make no contact with the said student. His next court date is scheduled for February 23, 2026.