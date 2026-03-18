Team USA Loses to Venezuela in World Baseball Classic Final

Venezuela claimed an unexpected 3-2 victory over the United States to win the World Baseball Classic Championship for the first time on Tuesday. Team USA, which played as though the game were little more than a practice match, lost dramatically. Now Team USA faces criticism for a lackluster performance in the final, despite a championship title being at stake.

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There were high chances of a disturbance erupting during the game because of the political tensions between the two countries. However, it has been reported that Venezuelans were strictly ordered not to comment on any political matter during the match.

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Team USA boasted one of the most celebrated rosters in the tournament’s history, widely dubbed “the Dream Team,” but Venezuela was fueled by a desire to prove itself worthy. As the team’s catcher, Salvador Perez, said,

“When you fight for your country, that goes beyond.”

VENEZUELA BEATS THE UNITED STATES TO WIN THEIR FIRST EVER WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/vKzW1449Cw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2026

Eugenio Suárez delivered the decisive blow with a walk-off double. His team took the lead in the top of the third as American starter Nolan McLean struggled with his command early. Team USA had managed to tie the game heading into the ninth inning. Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the eighth inning.

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However, the South American team managed to reclaim its leading position when pitcher Garrett Whitlock gave up a double to Eugenio Suárez in the ninth inning, scoring the winning run. Closer Daniel Palencia struck out Roman Anthony to record the final out.

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The game ended with loud cheers from the pro-Venezuelan crowd of 36,190 at loanDepot Park. The Venezuelan players ran onto the field with their country’s flags draped over their shoulders.

To my fellow Americans, I don’t think I can even start to describe how important this victory in the WBC is for Venezuela. As a nation, Venezuelans have been deprived of happiness for many decades because of the chavista-caused crisis that has affected detrimentally every… https://t.co/dOSIFXR2CQ — Carlos Rodríguez López (@caedrolo12) March 18, 2026

​The final match was particularly important for its tense political backdrop. Donald Trump, whose administration detained Nicolás Maduro in a reported military operation in January, had stoked tensions with a contradictory social media post on Monday.

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The president congratulated the South American country for reaching the final while simultaneously warning that the country could become the “51st state” of the USA.

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He wrote, “Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (baseball!) semifinal. They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about. STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?”

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Trump returned to the platform and wrote, “STATEHOOD!!! President DJT”

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According to the Fairfield Sun Times, the winning country’s interim leader, Delcy Rodríguez, declared Wednesday a “national day of jubilation.” In a post on X, she wrote, “This triumph is the victory of the passion, talent, and unity that define us as Venezuelans. An achievement that will remain forever in the heart of our country. ¡VIVA VENEZUELA!”​