Teachers Unions’ Cash Splash: Far-Left, ‘Woke’ Groups Rake in Millions as Parents Flee Public Schools

America’s two largest teachers unions have funneled tens of millions of dollars into left-wing political causes and “woke” activist networks, according to a new education report that is intensifying backlash from teachers and parents who say union leaders are prioritizing ideology over education.

The report, released by Defending Ed, found that the teachers unions, National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers spent a combined $43.5 million since 2022 supporting state and federal political action committees, Democrat, progressive advocacy groups, and ideologically driven organizations. Critics argue the spending has little to do with improving classroom outcomes and everything to do with advancing partisan politics.

Time to end teachers unions. Post haste! pic.twitter.com/ykrgs0Bc43 — Shannon 🇺🇸I stand with America (@thewriterme) January 4, 2026

Among the beneficiaries of the funds from teachers unions were powerful left-wing philanthropic hubs including the Tides Network, New Venture Fund, Sixteen Thirty Fund, and Future Forward — groups that sit at the center of the progressive political funding ecosystem. According to the report, those organizations alone received nearly $1.5 million from the unions.

Future Forward played a major role in national politics as the primary super PAC backing Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign after former President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. The report shows money from the teachers unions flowing into the same political machinery powering Democratic campaigns at the highest levels.

The unions also directed large sums to organizations explicitly focused on electing Democrats, including the Democratic Governors Association, House Majority PAC, and Senate Majority PAC — groups whose missions center on winning political power rather than improving classroom instruction.

In addition, the unions donated heavily to major left-wing think tanks shaping national policy debates. The Center for American Progress and its affiliated 501(c)(4) arm received close to $1 million combined from the two unions since 2022, according to Defending Ed’s findings.

Critics say the spending underscores a widening disconnect between teachers unions leadership and rank-and-file educators. In many states, teachers were historically required to join unions and pay dues as a condition of employment, leaving them little choice but to financially support political causes they may not agree with — or may actively oppose.

Defending Ed researcher Rhyen Staley said the findings confirm long-standing concerns among parents and teachers.

The Chicago Teachers Union has been widely regarded as one of the most outspoken, radical unions in the country, and that is no accident. Even in the early beginnings, union organizers were intent on creating a group that would be able to wield massive amounts of power under the… pic.twitter.com/jpziC3gg24 — Freedom Foundation (@FreedomFdtn) January 8, 2026

“It is clear that the teachers unions’ priorities are advancing far-left politics and radical social justice issues, not the education of children,” Staley told Fox News Digital. “This is a slap in the face to families and teachers who want to focus on helping students improve their reading and math skills. It is time that Congress acts to stop this obscene redistribution of public monies to advance left-wing identity politics.”

Teachers unions leaders have defended the spending, arguing that education policy is inseparable from broader social and political issues. Critics counter that teachers enter the profession to educate children, not to bankroll national political machines.

The teachers unions report lands amid a historic shift in American education. Homeschooling has surged to record highs nationwide, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained elevated. Parents say remote learning gave them an unprecedented look inside classrooms — and what they saw prompted many to walk away.

Virtual instruction exposed curriculum content, political messaging, and ideological discussions that parents say went far beyond basic academics. For many families, it marked the breaking point in their trust of the public school system.

This raging screeching lunatic is in charge of one of the largest teachers unions in America. Homeschool your kids. pic.twitter.com/Ewwi4P2lHs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2024

Amid this backdrop, teachers unions membership has steadily declined since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling ended mandatory union dues for public-sector employees. For decades, teachers in many states were required to financially support unions regardless of their personal beliefs. After the ruling made membership optional, union rolls began shrinking as educators exercised the right to opt out.

Despite the decline in teachers unions membership, the Defending Ed report shows union leadership has continued pouring tens of millions of dollars into left-wing political causes, intensifying scrutiny over how dues from remaining members are being used.

As homeschooling continues to grow and public confidence in traditional education erodes, the report adds fresh pressure on teachers unions already facing questions about whose interests they truly serve.