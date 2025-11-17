Teacher Arrested for Murdering Disabled 6-year-old Son, Believed Herself to be a Witch

A 31-year-old Russian teacher, Elena Tsukanova, has been arrested and charged with murder after brutally beheading her 6-year-old son, Miloslav. Not only did she confess to the gruesome crime, but she also revealed that she believed herself to be a witch while committing the same. She allegedly tossed her son’s head in the city pond after the act.

The boy’s head was found by the inevitably flabbergasted workers at the Golyanovsky pond, after which they reported the same to the police. The severed head was put inside a plastic bag and a purple backpack, after which it was thrown into the pond.

The head of a dismembered child 7-10 years old was found in a backpack in Moscow.

The child was killed by his mother and her cohabitant.

The 31-year-old woman used drugs and regularly beat her son.

She and her partner tried to cover up the crime and dismembered the body.

According to the reports, a hacksaw or a jigsaw was used to commit the crime, and additionally, knives were also found in Elena Tsukanova’s house. The Russian Investigation Committee revealed that the 31-year-old has confessed to murdering her son and discarding his head in the city pond.

However, what came as a shock during the confession was that Elena believed herself to be a witch while committing the act. According to the Committee, the Russian teacher boasted of having supernatural powers. They revealed, “She said she was a ‘conduit between worlds’ and participated in experiments with consciousness.”

The 6-year-old’s father had separated from Tsukanova and had left their house after being with her for 10 years. Reportedly, Miloslav’s father found out about the news of his son’s gruesome murder in a news bulletin. The boy was first reported missing by his grandmother, who thought that he had left with his stepfather.

Elena Tsukanova has been charged with murder, and investigations are on to find the boy’s stepfather. Reportedly, the Russian Investigation Committee claimed that Elena has not provided a concrete reason behind brutally murdering her son.

The 6-year-old victim could not walk unaided due to his disability. The teacher also has a 9-year-old who was not harmed in any manner. Talking about Tsukanova, she had studied to work as a teacher at the Sholokhov Moscow State University for the Humanities.

This is not the first news of a mother ruthlessly murdering her own child. According to the Sun, earlier this week, a 55-year-old Ukrainian citizen namely Olena Stasiuk, murdered her 9-year-old son, Giovanni, by allegedly slitting his throat with a kitchen knife.

​The crime was committed in their Italy residence amid a custody dispute for 8 long years. The police authorities entered the residence after the 9-year-old’s father, Paolo Trame, raised an alarm. Giovanni was found dead on the bathroom floor, following which his mother was arrested.

Investigations are on for this case, too, wherein Italian publication Corriere Della Sera also reported that Olena Stasuik was under the observation of mental health services and the courts. Giovanni was reportedly murdered by his mother during one of the first unprotected visits that she had with her son.

Before this, the 55-year-old had always had a supervised visit with her son ever since she separated from his father in the year 2017. Reports stated that the 9-year-old had expressed fear several times of being left alone with his mother.