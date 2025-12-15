Taylor Swift’s Staff Member Nearly ‘Passed Out’ After a Grand Gesture From Her During the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour featured not just thrilling performances but also remarkable acts of generosity. One such heartwarming gesture nearly made a member of her staff “pass out” in excitement.

In her new documentary series End of an Era, Swift opened up about the special moment when she surprised members of her team with bonuses. In the second episode, which was released on Friday (December 12), she revealed that she personally prepared gifts for her team members at the end of each leg of the Eras Tour.

“Bonus day is so important, because setting a precedent with The Eras Tour is so important to me, because people who work on the road, if the tour grosses more, they get more of a bonus,” she said while preparing handwritten notes for them.

The episode featured a clip of Max Holmes, a production assistant, looking absolutely stunned after opening the envelope from Swift.

“I’m gonna pass out,” he said.

The documentary series also highlighted how she assembled her on-stage crew before personally handing out bonuses. Dancer Kameron Saunders then read the personal message from Swift aloud.

“Dearest Kam, we’ve traveled the world like we set out to do. We’ve dazzled the crowds, but we’ve missed family too. My full gratitude doesn’t come from a bank, but here’s [undisclosed amount] dollars just to say thanks. Love, Taylor,” he read.

There truly was magic in the *eras*✨ I can’t wait for you guys to see the first two episodes of The End of an Era and relive The Eras Tour | The Final Show TOMORROW on @DisneyPlus starting 12am PT / 3am ET pic.twitter.com/ngT3dZerCE — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2025

The rest of the staff soon started crying after learning about the monetary bonuses. Shortly after that, Swift hugged some of them.

The Eras tour started in March 2023 and ended, over a year later, in December 2024. After its conclusion, People reported that Swift had given $197 million to everyone who worked on the tour. This included production staff, dancers, and even carpenters.

Swift began giving out bonuses to her team in August 2023 when she reportedly distributed $55 million to those associated with the Eras Tour after its North American leg.

Honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you! This time we’re going backstage. “The End of an Era”, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, streams on @DisneyPlus beginning Dec 12 🫶 pic.twitter.com/VkJHLgjSFn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 13, 2025

​As part of the Eras Tour, Swift performed 149 times in 53 cities across five continents. The concert tour proved to be a massive success and added a new dimension to her already immense fan following.

According to the New York Times, the tour earned $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales. The Fortnight hitmaker’s production company, Taylor Swift Touring, later confirmed this figure.

Swift, who has won the Grammy Awards a record 14 times, is widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of all time. This sweet revelation about her generosity proves that she is not just a generational talent but also a terrific person with a heart of gold.