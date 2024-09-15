Taylor Swift's Reaction to Ex-Rival Katy Perry's 'Kind and C-nt' Comment at VMAs Creates a Stir

Taylor Swift seems to agree with her ex-rival Katy Perry's perspective during her VMA speech. Recently, when Perry won the Video Vanguard Award on Wednesday, September 11, she stated that the queer community has taught her that 'you can be both kind and c---.' As the crowd cheered for the Firework hitmaker, Swift tended to agree with it when the camera zoomed in on her. Swift turned to her collaborator Jack Antonoff and smiled, and the latter, in turn, pointed at her while the Grammy-award-winning singer nodded in affirmation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bustle (@bustle)

The sweet little moment from the VMA's night became immediately viral on the internet as fans of both singers couldn't help but swoon at their singing idols. The video was shared initially by Bustle on their Instagram handle. In another video, Swift opened her mouth in shock when she heard Perry say the words during her thanking speech.

TAYLORS FACE WHEN SHE SAID “cunt” #VMAs LIKE WHATDIDSHESAYYYY pic.twitter.com/FtFeqdtsgs — izzy (@URGUTSPILLED) September 12, 2024

Netizens loved how the rivalry has now blossomed into a supportive womanhood between the two. Instagram user @goldenhawkimport wrote, "Yeah she looked at Jack and said, we are stealing that." Another fan @alanlopz noted, "C*NT is a reclaimed term in the LGBTQ+ community which means GIRLBOSS STATUS. Please let go of the TS vs KP drama. They are good friends. ✨"

taylor and katy showing up for each other and supporting each other this past year is everything 🥲🤍 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/jmR0v6JPir — emily (@perrypIay) September 12, 2024

X (formerly known as Twitter) user, @Tayloosecannon noted, "Right after this also Jack pointing at her and her nodding... like they had an understanding that that describes Taylor." Another user @kylieswift31 quipped, "It felt like an acknowledgment of the LGBTQ+ community within her own fan base and that she was agreeing with Katy Perry’s statement. And also their history with the ‘you need to calm down’ music video."

I’m sorry but this was the funniest part of the whole night for me because Taylor’s faces when Katy said she was on her period and then again when Katy said “Cunt” were actually so funny 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/bVdtvEUsXg — Swiftie Sports Center (@SwiftieESPN) September 12, 2024

Later as reported by People, Swift shook her legs on Perry's medley performance that included her greatest hits like E.T., Teenage Dream, and California Gurls. Previously, Perry also showcased her support of the 34-year-old singer by attending her Eras Tour show in Sydney, Australia.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Back in 2014, Swift's track Bad Blood was suspected by her fans to be a diss track on Perry and the relationship the two had. "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’" Swift told Rolling Stones back then.

It felt like an acknowledgement of the LGBTQ+ community within her own fan base and that she was agreeing with Katy Perry’s statement.



And also their history with the ‘you need to calm down’ music video. pic.twitter.com/RZI3Eza6h1 — Kylie Swift (@kylieswift31) September 13, 2024

Later in 2020, Perry opened up in an interview with Howard Stern, about how the music artists got past the made-up rivalry. "What I’m so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls. I always wanted the best for her and now we can talk about the best we want for each other," Perry said.