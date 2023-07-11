Taylor Swift’s Look-Alike Jamie Kitt Carson Sets the Record Straight on the Viral Photo With Drake

Jamie Kitt Carson, who recently went viral for featuring in Drake's Instagram Story, is speaking up about her sudden climb to fame.

Drake shared a unique message for Taylor Swift on July 7, congratulating her on the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album drop. The Hotline Bling rapper took a photo with Carson, a cocktail waitress at Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago, as noted by People. Carson coincidentally shares an uncanny resemblance with Swift. Drake then went on to post the picture on his Instagram Story with a note, “Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed in." The picture instantly set the internet on fire, with fans sharing the image on multiple platforms. The waitress surprisingly faced online bullying and trolling for the harmless post. Carson has now revealed her side of the story via a confessional TikTok video.

Drake shares photo with Taylor Swift lookalike following the release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’:



“Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed in.” pic.twitter.com/82CJ4ZYTBn — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 7, 2023

Carson posted the video, explaining the backstory of the viral image. “You probably don’t know me, but you’ve probably seen this picture. That’s me right there,” she said while starting the video. “That’s me in the photo that Drake put on his Instagram Story, so here’s what happened.” She further explained that "as an employee at the Windy City hotspot, she isn't "allowed to talk to famous people." So it was natural for her to go back toward the employee area to keep away from Drake and "his buddies." But as fate would have it, Drake struck up a conversation with Carson.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

She continued, "He goes, 'Congrats on the drop.' And it was the night of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) — amazing by the way, big fan. So I was like ‘thank you,’ playing along.” Carson went on to recount how Drake spoke to her about her resemblance to Swift: “And he was like ‘You look so much like her. Do you get told that a lot?’ And yeah, I’ve been told that like every day since middle school. But it’s a big compliment because she’s gorgeous.”

The cocktail waitress then recalled the moment the Rich Flex rapper asked her for a photo together. “He was like ‘We got to get a picture.' So his friend took a picture of us, and I asked him to air drop it to me, so I thought that was the end of it. But then I saw him upload it to his Instagram Story, and I was like ‘Did he just do that?’”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

Carson further revealed that “things just got crazy” after that moment and her phone started “blowing up” with requests for interviews. She slammed the online drama surrounding the now-viral photo and cleared the air, saying she wasn't dissing the Lavender Haze hitmaker in any way. “I didn’t do any of the interviews because I didn’t feel like it was the right thing to do. I love Taylor, and I saw the internet thinking it could be like diss or shade, and I never took it that way. I never meant it that way. I just thought it was a funny thing and obviously I can’t speak to his intentions, but he was super nice to me,” she explained.

getting cyberbullied on twitter cause drake posted a photo with me on his IG story <3



worth it pic.twitter.com/DLWngSl9fP — jaime (@jkittcarson) July 7, 2023

Carson posted a subtle jibe at Swifties for bullying her about the photo. She captioned the photo tweet, "Getting cyberbullied on twitter cause drake posted a photo with me on his IG story. Worth it."

She went on to say in the TikTok video that her resemblance to Swift is just a coincidence. “I wasn’t necessarily trying to look like Taylor in that moment. I was just working at my job. This is my normal hair color. I like red lipstick. But yeah since then things have been crazy." While concluding the video, the restaurant employee affirmed that she is a "big Taylor fan” and finds the sudden fame overwhelming. “It’s weird seeing your face everywhere as a not famous person. But since then, people have been asking for photos. They’ve been recognizing me. It is wild. Crazy times,” she said. Carson's TikTok confessional video has since then amassed over 100,000 likes.

