Taylor Swift's Former Luxurious Apartment on Cornelia Street Hits the Market for $49,500 Per Month

Taylor Swift's former luxurious '23rd Cornelia Street' pad is up for rent once again. Laurence Carty, the real estate broker who holds the listing has revealed that the Manhattan apartment has hit the market for rent at $49,500 per month for a 12-month lease, according to TMZ. Carty also mentions that the owner would also consider "a sale, price upon request."

The Lavender Haze songstress moved into the airy and spacious Zanotta townhouse in 2016, which is incidentally the same year she met Joe Alwyn, the British actor, at the Met Gala and lived there through 2017. According to Daily Mail, the $11.5 million three-story townhouse is the exact place where Swift fell in love with now ex-boyfriend Alwyn and wrote the famed Cornelia Street track for her 2019 album Lover. In the lyrics of the popular song she seemingly alludes to Alwyn with words like, "I rent a place on Cornelia Street...And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends. I'd never walk Cornelia Street again." Swift sings, "That's the kind of heartbreak time could never mend."

The West Village apartment was built in 1899, and it features four grand bedrooms and seven luxurious baths. It also comes with an indoor pool and multiple fireplaces. The master bedroom boasts a private patio with a gas fireplace and a massive walk-in closet. Two of the guest suites feature private terraces, and the massive glass doors offer stunning views of the New York skyline as it opens up to a vast rooftop seating area.

According to People, the 5,500-square-foot was rented to the Black Space songstress by David Aldea, a former Soho House executive, for a reported $39,500 a month. Swift occupied the apartment for a brief period while her Tribeca apartment was undergoing renovations. Aldea, who previously owned the apartment for 15 years before selling it for a staggering $11.5 million in 2019, admitted to Vulture that he "really didn't know" who Swift was when he rented out the townhouse. "I'm just not a pop-culture guy, and I even said to someone, 'I'm meeting a person named Taylor Swift who wants to rent my home,'" Aldea told the publication. "Now, mind you, I knew her songs because I had them on my running playlist. I just didn't match the name to the song. I know, it's silly."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Amy Sussman

He, however, recalled that Swift exclaimed, "Oooh, it's so crafty," when she walked into his home, asking if she could rent it fully furnished. "So towels and dishes and glassware and furniture and just kind of 'Take your clothes and go,'" he said. "So I did. She was an absolute delight to deal with." He moved out and she moved in approximately two weeks later. Swift returned to her Tribeca property in early 2017, but the Zanotta townhouse evidently still means a lot to her since it will ever be the birthplace of her relationship with Joe Alwyn.