Taylor Swift’s Dad Has Finally Made His Feelings About Travis Kelce Very Clear and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About It

Now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement, people have been curious about her behind-the-scenes details. Like the ring, its cost, and other logistics. However, there is one more detail people are talking about and that is Taylor Swift’s dad- Scott Swift.

People wonder if Travis went the traditional route and asked Taylor’s father for permission. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship captured the world’s attention when Travis started making appearances on Taylor’s Eras Tour.

The couple made headlines when they shared their first public kiss at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium. This was during Swift’s Eras Tour stop, and a kiss was captured after her show.

The NFL superstar flew to Argentina to support Taylor. Eagle-eyed fans spotted him in the VIP section alongside Papa Swift.

The two men appeared to have an easy rapport and could be seen bonding easily. It set off the speculations that Kelce was indeed welcomed by Taylor’s parents.

🚨| Ed Kelce reveals Travis Kelce asked Scott Swift for permission about a month ago before proposing to Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/5mVasMU59h — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 27, 2025

During the concert, Taylor also gave Travis a special nod. She changed the lyrics of one of her songs and included his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. This obviously surprised Travis and left the loud and big man moved.

While Travis was seen grinning, Scott Swift could be seen celebrating excitedly. He was clapping and cheering with open enthusiasm. His reaction made it very clear that not only Scott approved of the performance but also of the man in her daughter’s life after she went through a very public and traumatic breakup.

Kelce had also gifted Scott a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard before the show, and Scott Swift was seen wearing it proudly.

travis kelce leaving scott swift hanging for a high five is so fucking funny like he didn’t mean to but he was too busy blushing like a schoolgirl 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qAkM7mncpD — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) November 12, 2023

In an interview with The Mirror, body language analyst Judi James expressed her opinion about the bond between the two men.

“Not only was he wearing the Chiefs lanyard in a very public show that he is ‘team Travis,’ but Scott’s body language at his daughter’s concert seemed to make it very clear that Travis has been accepted into the very heart of the Swift nest.”

James also added that Scott’s animated behavior showed genuine excitement.

“Scott looks rather like a personal fan of Travis as well as a fan of the fact that he is dating his daughter,” she said. “He claps and cheers open-mouthed after Taylor’s romantic shout-out from the stage and turns to gaze at Travis, egging him on as the penny dropped that he’d just got a very loving mention.”

Scott swift being travis kelce’s biggest fan. He loves his new bestie! pic.twitter.com/1aWta9BUvd — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) December 17, 2023

Fathers are known to be overprotective of their daughters and may approach their daughters’ romances cautiously or protectively. However, James is sure Scott Swift has shown no hesitation or reservation towards Kelce.

“For the dad of a daughter, Scott shows no signs of being anything other than delighted here,” she explained. “It’s traditional for a dad to be wary and a little protective and possessive, but Scott’s non-verbal signals look nothing but delighted that his daughter is dating a leading sporting star.”

Judi James is sure Scott and Kelce share a natural and long-term bond. Their apparent camaraderie signals a deepening relationship that continues to win public and parental endorsements.