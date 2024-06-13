Taylor Swift Struggles to Shake Off Snot, Wipes Boogers on Tour Outfit, Netizens Say 'She Needs Tissues'

In the middle of a spectacular Eras Tour concert in Edinburgh, Scotland, Taylor Swift found herself facing an unexpected challenge; the freezing temperatures. With the weather dipping between 48 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, the pop sensation had to contend with more than just delivering a flawless performance. As it turns out, even superstars aren’t immune to runny noses.

As per Page Six, during one of her high-energy performances at Murrayfield Stadium, a fan captured a candid moment on video that quickly went viral. The singer was seen wiping her nose with her hand and, without any tissues available, using her sparkling green mini-skirt to dispose of the snot.

In another video from the same concert, Swift was performing Don’t Blame Me when she discreetly used her red and black jumpsuit to wipe her nose. Yet another clip caught her licking snot off her lips while playing the piano, a moment that left fans with mixed reactions.

Some fans were quick to criticize the star. One user wrote, “I’ve seen 3 different videos of Taylor wiping or licking her boogers in the past 30 minutes, she needs to take some tissues with her up on that stage.” Another person tweeted, “This video of Taylor Swift eating her boogers and throwing snot on the stage keeps popping up. honestly, eating your boogers in private IDC but on stage is insane.”

However, many Swifties jumped to her defense, resonating with the situation. One fan wrote, “What is the problem here? Shows that she’s human just like everyone when they don’t have access to a Kleenex.” Another user added, “So ppl are bullying Taylor today for *checks notes* wiping away boogers? it’s giving obsessed but okay.”

As per Daily Express, fans praised her resilience and ability to perform under less-than-ideal conditions. One fan exclaimed, “She really is super-woman. From extreme heat to extreme cold to altitude changes and the queen slays EVERY TIME."

In agreement, another user tweeted, "All those snot videos going around… what did you expect her to do ??? let it drip down her face???? throw it at the fans??? wiping it in her costumes that will be cleaned is the only thing she could’ve done in the middle of a 3-hour performance in cold weather." A third user echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, "I’m obsessed with these genuinely. She just looks so graceful wiping and lipping snot hahahahah."

Despite the chilly weather, Swift continued her performance with the utmost professionalism she’s known for. At one point, she had to make an impromptu wardrobe change, adding a pair of short black gloves to her Vivian Westwood gown. She exclaimed, “Oh God! Hand cramp! I’m so sorry, everyone, this has never happened before, but my hand is frozen, I’m just going to warm it. I’m so embarrassed. My hand’s like a claw!”