Taylor Swift Rumored to Attend Ex Harry Styles’ Wedding—And the Awkward History Makes It Complicated

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Zoë Kravitz may be the internet’s most unexpected trio. From a breakup history to a possible wedding invitation, just when fans thought their chapter was over, Zoë Kravitz may have pulled the former flames back into the spotlight.

Swifties have been on cloud nine since Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce on Aug. 26, 2025. The couple posted the news on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

As social media is filled with discussions about the most-awaited wedding, recent reports claim Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz might also be engaged. The two were spotted together on April 21, 2025. Zoë Kravitz was seen wearing a large diamond ring while sharing a sweet moment with the Story of My Life singer in London.

After the news, the long-standing history between the British singer and pop icon sparked debate about whether the former couple would attend each other’s weddings.

According to AOL, Taylor Swift may reportedly receive an invite to Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s wedding. The former One Direction singer dated the pop icon during their twenties between 2012 and 2013.

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Their relationship included outings in Central Park and a New Year’s Eve kiss in Times Square. Though brief, the romance inspired multiple tracks on Swift’s 1989 album. It also led to hit tracks from Harry Styles’s solo career.

Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz was once engaged to actor Channing Tatum, but they split in the fall of 2024. The actor also dated Penn Badgley and was married to Karl Glusman.

A source told Star Magazine that Kravitz is planning a grand wedding and Swift is rumored to receive an invite. However, it remains unclear if the Love Story singer will attend due to her tumultuous past with Styles.

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According to Cosmopolitan, Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz have been friends since October 2016. They were first spotted together at a group dinner in New York City, after which they also hung out with each other’s common friends.

In December 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the two stayed together in London. Kravitz was there filming The Batman, which was released in 2022. The film was a big hit, earning over $772 million worldwide on a budget of about $185 million–$200 million.

Later, in October 2022, Zoë Kravitz was listed as a co-writer on Lavender Haze. That song appears on Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. She later revealed that an earlier track existed. Parts of that song, made with Jack Antonoff, were used in the track Lavender Haze.

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Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has praised Zoë Kravitz’s acting skills. She also promoted Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, on her Instagram stories, calling Zoë a “brilliant filmmaker” in front of her massive fan base. Consequently, Taylor Swift has also reportedly invited Kravitz to her own wedding with Travis Kelce, though insiders hint that Styles might skip the occasion.

According to Hello! Magazine, Taylor Swift’s big day is finally set for July 3 in New York City after a long debate about the location. Several media outlets claim that Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, is widely expected to serve as Travis Kelce’s best man, while Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid may join Swift’s bachelorette celebrations.