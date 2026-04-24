Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Reportedly Engaged After 8 Months of Dating

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are reportedly engaged after eight months of dating. Kravitz’s dating history has been well-documented, with the Caught Stealing actress having dated renowned celebs like Ezra Miller, Channing Tatum and Drake. Zoe’s last relationship was with Channing Tatum, which lasted until 2024. The two began dating in 2021 and even worked on a movie together before parting ways.

A source close to the couple revealed to Page Six why they broke up. “They haven’t been on the same page and grew apart,” the source said. When asked about working with Tatum again, Kravitz stated, “I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.” Harry Styles himself has had a series of high-profile relationships with celebs like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner.

Styles’ last relationship was with the Bones and All actress Taylor Russell, which ended in 2024. Following their respective breakups in 2024, Kravitz and Styles began dating in 2025. Now, Page Six has reported that Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are engaged after just eight months of being together. An insider spoke to the publication to reveal the details about the pair’s relationship.

“He is completely smitten. He would jump off a cliff for her,” an insider revealed. The source described Kravitz and Styles’ pairing as a natural match, adding that “no one in their circle is surprised.” Another source told the publication in 2025 that “dating as a celebrity is hard,” adding, “Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything,” said the source. “[But] it’s very new and fresh, and they’re just having fun.”

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are rumored to be engaged after she was spotted in London with a massive diamond on that finger. pic.twitter.com/p0kzuIOAJn — Pop Hive (@thepophive) April 21, 2026

The former One Direction singer has been tight-lipped about his relationship with Kravitz. While the two have been spotted walking hand in hand on various occasions since 2025, they have never publicly addressed the relationship. Zoe Kravitz’s relationship with Channing Tatum was well documented. The two would give interviews together and even candidly discuss their relationship. However, that does not seem to be the case with the newly engaged pair.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have yet to comment on the engagement rumors, but based on Kravitz’s past views on marriage and children, it may explain why they’re choosing to take things one step at a time. Speaking to Esquire in 2024, the Batman actress spoke about having children in the future.

“For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me,” Zoe Kravitz told the magazine. “I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did. When you’re younger, you’re like, ‘Well, I can’t have kids. I’m too young! It’d be crazy.’ I had to actually look at ‘What do I want?’”

She later compared her experience working on the movie Blink Twice to giving birth. “There’s a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there’s a feeling that if you don’t, you don’t have purpose here,” Kravitz revealed. “But this movie, it feels like I gave birth.”