Kayla Nicole’s Apology for Racist Remarks Resurfaces as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding Date Nears

Popular influencer and model Kayla Nicole issued a public apology after several old posts from her X (formerly Twitter) account resurfaced online.

The posts caused massive backlash and led her to delete the account. In a statement on her Instagram Stories, Nicole addressed the backlash and the offensive nature of those posts from 2010 to 2014.

The incident resurfaced amid new attention on Nicole’s ex, Travis Kelce. He is rumored to marry billionaire singer Taylor Swift on July 3 in New York City. The former flames made their red carpet debut at the ESPY Awards in July 2018. They parted ways in 2022.

Travis and Taylor started dating in 2023. The duo initially kept their romance low-key. It only became public when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Eventually, the pop star and the NFL tight end announced their engagement on Instagram on Aug. 26.

Meanwhile, backlash surrounding Nicole first began in November 2025. A Taylor Swift fan account shared screenshots from Nicole’s old X account. The posts dated from 2010 to 2014. The posts included homophobic slurs and derogatory comments targeting Asian, Mexican, and Indian communities.

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A few online users claimed her comments showed a pattern of bigotry. Others argued the reaction was exaggerated by Swifties who revisited her old tweets after viral discussions.

Unlike many celebrities who ignore the media scrutiny and continue with their lives, Nicole, however, addressed the backlash a few days later. She admitted her thoughts were “ignorant,” hurtful, and “completely wrong.”

“I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago,” she wrote. “Seeing them resurface last week has been incredibly difficult, and reading them now, I’m ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way”, the media personality added.

She reassured her followers that she permanently deleted those tweets and her X account. She said she had outgrown those thoughts. She did not want to keep that energy alive or add to a cycle of hate.

The 34-year-old influencer concluded her apology by taking responsibility for the remarks. She stressed that her current values are rooted in care and respect and that she is genuinely remorseful about the incident.

Meanwhile, Kayla Nicole has been in the spotlight partly due to her past on-and-off relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. She has nearly one million Instagram followers. She built that following through her wellness brand Tribe Therepē and her podcast, The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole.

Kayla Nicole also made headlines with her Halloween costume. It was inspired by R&B singer Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” music video. Many fans interpreted the look as a subtle nod to Kelce and Swift’s high-profile relationship.

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The timing of the costume sparked fresh rumors. Many claimed Nicole was trying to mock Taylor Swift online, and some called her a stalker. Meanwhile, Swift released new tracks from her album The Life of a Showgirl. Some longtime listeners claimed the track Opalite contained hidden references to Nicole.

A lyric from the track has been widely read by fans as a nod to Nicole. They see it as a reference to her social media presence during her relationship with Travis Kelce.