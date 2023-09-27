Fans have been on the lookout for any sign of a potential relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ever since he confessed to having a crush on her back in July. On Sunday, the rumored pair was seen publicly for the first time, sparking wild speculation.

One social media user even claimed that the singer had emptied a restaurant of customers so she and the football player could have some time alone. Swift was seen in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium rooting for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce as his team played the Chicago Bears. She was joined in the suite by Kelce's mother Donna.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

According to Page Six, a TikTok user said that Swift had shown up at a restaurant in Kansas City after the game. So that she and Kelce could have the restaurant to themselves, the singer allegedly paid for everyone's lunch in return for their prompt departure. The person claimed, "I just got a call from a friend [in Missouri] and Taylor is going into a place, and she just paid for everybody in the restaurant so they would leave. They were eating and the waitress came up to them and said, ‘Here’s the deal. Everything’s paid for, but you have to leave, like, right now,' How freaking insane is this? Oh and, of course, she’s with Travis Kelce."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

Many fans were displeased by the report that the singer had asked his dinner guests to leave in the middle of their meal. One fan wrote, "While I love this for her, I'd be so annoyed if I was being [pressured] to leave just [because] someone wanted Privacy. Like, go home." Another one commented, "I would be so mad if someone did that to me at a restaurant. "However, some fans were obviously rooting for the couple and showering their love for Taylor Swift. One fan wrote, "I feel like my bestie is on a first date and I'm just patiently waiting for updates."

TRAVIS KELCE TD. TAYLOR SWIFT GOES CRAZY. pic.twitter.com/AZNDXoHBQt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 24, 2023

According to ET, the couple went to the Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City. An eyewitness told the outlet, "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails, and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

Another diner claimed, "So we went to Prime Social Rooftop for my friend's 22nd birthday. They informed us before we left that they had a 'hard close' at 8 p.m. and of course, seeing that Taylor was at the Chiefs game, we were already joking that she was going to be there."

As per the reports, the restaurant employees came around with to-go boxes around 8 p.m. and politely asked patrons to leave the premises. The restaurant's employees were cagey when asked what had caused the sudden shutdown, only saying, "can't confirm or deny" while smiling.

