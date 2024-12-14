Taylor Swift Once Got Into Two Accidents on the Same Day With a Journalist: "He Screamed..."

Taylor Swift happens to be one of the most brilliant and gifted singers in the world. Her long Eras Tour, especially brought her immaculate success. Even her love life with NFL star Travis Kelce seems to be going well with rumors of a potential engagement soon. Given the fact that she's used to the limelight since an early age, interviews for Swift are quite a normal thing. However, a 2019 cover story interview with The Rolling Stone turned out to be a not-so-normal.

In 2019, on The Graham Norton Show, Swift reminisced about the 'weird all-day interview' with the aforementioned magazine's journalist Brian Hiatt, whom she labeled the 'coolest.' The Dear John singer sighed in exasperation when Norton urged her to reveal the details of her experience getting interviewed by the magazine and about her eventful day. “When Rolling Stone does a cover story, it’s like they hang out,” revealed Swift. She explained, “You hang out with this journalist for a couple of days, and they just...you just hang out.”

Swift expressed her gratitude for being asked to do a cover story for them as she thought that it was a 'huge deal.' “It’s a big angel-singing moment,” she said in elation. The Lavender Haze singer even recalled giving herself a pep talk, if she was supposed to drive. “If you’re going to drive, you drive the best you’ve driven,” she recalled. The Grammy-winning singer wanted to be on her best behavior and impress Hiatt in the interview.

Swift recalled asking herself a few questions in preparation for the same and ultimately managed to calm her nerves down. She had a whole day planned with Hiatt which included driving to rehearsals and answering questions as she walked him through her daily routine. That’s when she dropped the bombshell. “I got in two car accidents with him in the car,” confessed Swift while earning sighs of shock and concern from the audience and peers present. She narrated, that the first accident was an “I’m sorry” situation while the other was “You’re welcome, I saved your life.”

The pop icon revealed that she and Hiatt were reportedly also ‘sideswiped’ while on their journey together in the car. She recalled panicking and remembered hearing Hiatt screaming in concern. “I think he screamed out something like, “I have a new baby at home!” Swift yelled out. That is when she remembered fearfully thinking that it wasn’t going to be a 'good cover story' for her but it was going to be great for readers. Like Swift predicted, regardless of the car mishaps, it turned out to be a masterpiece of a story that went on to reveal Swift’s most beautiful and authentic self.

