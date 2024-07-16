Brit Hume Questions Donald Trump's VP Pick: "Did He Get It Because He Sucked Up Effectively"

Fox News analyst, Brit Hume, made headlines with his latest comment about Donald Trump picking J.D. Vance as his running mate for 2024. Hume didn't hold back in suggesting that Vance got the spot because he's good at 'sucking up' to Trump, not for his actual qualifications. "You think, well, is this person, how did he get the job? Did he get it because he was really the best qualified to be president? Or did he get it because he sucked up effectively to the nominee? People will have questions about that," he speculated.

Previously, Vance had declared himself a 'never Trumper'. During the 2016 campaign, he referred to Trump as 'America's Hitler,' 'a moral disaster,' and 'a total fraud,' as per The Hill. Vance's position has moved significantly in recent years. He has become a close Trump ally and leveraged his association to win the Senate seat in 2022. This came after he supported Trump's unsubstantiated statements of election fraud in 2020.

Hume reflected on the same and clarified, "Some people may look at this and remember what JD Vance used to say about Donald Trump. He was a hardcore never-Trumper many years ago and he reversed himself completely not that long ago." Vance as a choice has generated a lot of mixed views from people, as he is just 39 with less than two years of elected experience. Some say it is a calculated step to bring on board young conservatives. Trump recently complimented Vance's economic ability and commitment to American workers and farmers.

Nevertheless, Hume argued that Vance's previous critiques and subsequent about-face raised concerns about his genuine objectives for the vice presidency. "When somebody's making a pick for a potential president – potential president if something happens to him – then you think, well, is this [the] person?" Hume pondered. Fox News contributor, Karl Rove, however, argued, "I don't think it's gonna be significant one way or another, frankly. I think he's picked somebody that he thinks and his family thinks are gonna be able to carry on his legacy in 2028." Interestingly, Hume later softened his stance. He stated, "I have my doubts about Vance but he is dazzlingly articulate and maybe a natural politician," as per Huff Post.

On the other hand, Trump was very clear with his words on Truth Social while praising Vance and declaring him as his VP choice. "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D.’s book, Hillbilly Elegy, became a major best seller and movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in technology and finance, and now, during the campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American workers and farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond…."