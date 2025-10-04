Taylor Swift Makes Bizarre Admission About Her Engagement Ring – Shares Update on Wedding Guest List

Taylor Swift may have just given her fans the most Taylor Swift answer ever when asked about her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce by admitting she gazes at her ring “like it’s a TV.” Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night, the 35-year-old pop superstar was in full The Life of a Showgirl mode, literally and figuratively. Fresh off releasing her 12th studio album, Swift stunned in a new look and debuted the enormous 10-carat sparkler from her football fiancé, estimated to cost between $500,000 and $1 million.

Naturally, the diamond caught everyone’s attention, including hers!

As she sat alongside Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy and The Greatest Hits actor Jodie Turner-Smith, Swift couldn’t resist admiring the rock on her finger. “I just watch it like it’s a TV,” she joked, transfixed by the glimmering diamond under the studio lights. Classic Taylor, as she was self-aware, glamorous, and slightly unhinged in the best possible way. But beyond the sparkle, Swift got real about wedding logistics, or how she’s not stressing about them. “I just am doing the album thing now, which is a big thing,” she told host Graham Norton. “And I think the wedding is what happens after that in the scheme of the planning.”

Swift confessed she’s in no rush to finalize her guest list, mainly because she doesn’t want to overthink it. “I’m so excited about it,” she said, grinning. “I think the only stressful weddings are (…) where you have a small [number of guests] and people are on the bubble. You have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there. I’m not gonna do that.”

And true to her word, she’s already handing out invites like confetti. During an interview on BBC Radio 1 with Greg James on the same day, Swift casually invited the host to her wedding on air. When James joked, “Whoa, am I coming?” Swift replied with her signature charm and mischief: “Obviously.” The DJ was shocked by a surprise invitation, but Taylor Swift persisted. When he asked her about it, she promised to give him the location “at a different time.” Swiftian top-secret business as usual, then?

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 with a joint Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The post, featuring a floral-filled proposal scene, has since racked up over 37 million likes, proving that Swelce mania is alive. And fans are eating up every detail! Between Swift’s cheeky ring commentary and her unbothered approach to planning, the singer seems to be balancing fame, football, and fairytale romance with the ease of Taylor Swift. She even described her NFL fiancé as “a real vibes guy” during her BBC interview, adding that her earlier description of him as “an exclamation mark” still stands.

James joked he’d love to “play catch” or have Kelce “do a wrestling move” on him. Per People magazine, Taylor Swift grinned and replied, “The way that he’s going to do that as soon as he sees you at our wedding. That’s gonna happen.” Swift’s lighthearted energy throughout the press tour makes fans convinced she’s enjoying every moment of this new chapter with diamond-staring habits.

While The Life of a Showgirl takes center stage, her next production might be the wedding of the year!

