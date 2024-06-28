Taylor Swift Lauded For Her Donations to UK Food Banks During Eras Tour: “It’s The Most Incredible Gift”

Taylor Swift's recent gig in the UK with her Eras Tour was combined with a big donation that won the hearts of several fans. The Grammy-winning singer's latest donation was registered to be the largest donation to food banks by an individual to an organization as reported by The Guardian.

"The breathing space Taylor’s donation has given us will enable us to lift our heads and shift our focus from the food bank to the creation of a sustainable operation supporting people who currently need our help with support to address the root cause of poverty and financial support to set them on the path to not needing our aid anymore," Rachel Biggs, the CEO of Cardiff Foodbank said. According to Biggs, the donation by the Anti-Hero hitmaker would help feed "1,200 people three meals a day, for three days – or 10,800 meals." Cardiff Foodbank also thanked Swift on its Instagram handle by posting, a carousel dedicated to the pop star. The caption reads, "Well, this is beyond our Wildest Dreams! 🫶 A HUGE thank you to Taylor Swift for deciding to make a generous donation to support our work at Cardiff Foodbank after The Eras Tour came to Cardiff last week. Food banks in the @trusselltrust Network in Wales distributed over 187,000 emergency food parcels to people in need last year."

"Over 20,000 of those were given out by Cardiff Foodbank to those in need across Cardiff. Taylor has helped put the spotlight on the ever-growing need for food banks - and we're so grateful for her support 💚" the post concluded. According to HuffPost, Rich Jones from the St Andrew’s Community Network in Liverpool expressed gratitude by saying, "It’s the most incredible gift. Because of rising prices, rising need, and falling donations, we’ve been having to subsidize our food ourselves for a long while."

"But it’s fair to say that Taylor Swift has essentially paid our food bill for 12 months – and that gives us the breathing space to focus on fundraising efforts going forward," Jones added. Charlotte Moorcroft, from the same organization graciously thanked Swift by adding, "What was also lovely was that Taylor was keen to impress her support for the work of our team." Previously, the Edinburgh Food Project thanked Swift on Instagram by sharing, "As fans gathered at Murrayfield on Friday for the first of three record-breaking gigs, Edinburgh Food Project found out that Taylor Swift would be making a donation to support foodbanks across the city 🪩 Taylor’s visit will live in Edinburgh’s memories for years to come, and this gift will mean people in crisis will also feel the long-lasting impact."

"Thank you so much Taylor – you have changed Edinburgh for good 🫶 Want to help? Donate £13," the page concluded. The UK Food banks aren't the only ones to experience Swift's generosity amid the food crisis in the country. The pop star has constantly been helping those in need from time to time.