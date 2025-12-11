Taylor Swift Hit With Bizarre Nazi Propaganda Claims – New Report Blows the Scandal Wide Open

Taylor Swift got swept into a controversy following the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. The pop star has been accused of promoting Nazism and MAGA propaganda through the album, which was released back in October, a few weeks after Swift announced her engagement with her beau, Travis Kelce.

A new report from the behavioral intelligence organization GUDEA has found that a “narrative manipulation” effort was the reason behind the massive controversy. The startup has flagged several negative narratives that were pushed by alleged inauthentic accounts across several social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and others.

GUDEA found that many posts linking Taylor Swift and ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to pro-Trump views and nazism came from a tiny cluster of bot-like accounts, Rolling Stone reports. Many claims originated on alt-right forums, like 4chan, before migrating to bigger social media apps. pic.twitter.com/H3KbQytKoe — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 9, 2025

One of these accounts claimed “Taylor Swift is a Nazi.” The report has deemed this claim as a “catalyst for a secondary, authentic conversation,” which compares the singer to Ye or Kanye West, who is a self-proclaimed Nazi.

The GUDEA report also concluded that social media users who were not actively engaging with the accusation “nevertheless entered the conversation in response to the fallout created by inauthentic users.” The fans quickly jumped in to take Swift’s side and slammed the conspiracy theories as “irrational.”

“The pattern of inauthentic provocation [to] authentic user discourse is a hallmark of successful narrative manipulation,“ said the report. GUDEA added, “It demonstrates how small bursts of coordinated activity can reshape cultural perception by forcing mainstream audiences to respond to extremized framing.”

Is Taylor Swift selling “Nazi” jewelry?!@hayleycaronia breaks down the left’s latest hysteria as they continue to see Nazis EVERYWHERE 👇 pic.twitter.com/kZTtp0lyex — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) October 23, 2025

The report also pointed out that those who accused Taylor Swift of spreading Nazi propaganda through her new album are also part of a “separate astroturf campaign“ that attacked Blake Lively. For those unfamiliar, Lively is currently engaged in a legal battle with Justin Baldoni, who was her co-star and the director of It Ends With Us. The actress has filed a s—– harassment lawsuit against him. Swift, who is a close friend of Lively, also got embroiled in the legal row.

The GUDEA report comes months after the lyrics of her songs in The Life of a Showgirl were interpreted in extreme ways across social media platforms. Many users even likened her bolt-like necklace in her merch store to a Nazi SS symbol.

In addition to being accused of spreading Nazi propaganda, Swift has also been accused of making racist remarks about her fiancé Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend. This bizarre claim surfaced after the singer used the word “savage“ on one of her album’s songs, Eldest Daughter.

Some users also claimed that Swift promoted white supremacy in her song, W$sh Li$t.