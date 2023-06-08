Taylor Swift Was Heartbroken When She Was Rejected for 'Twilight' Opposite Her Ex Taylor Lautner

Taylor Swift could have possibly had a role in one of the biggest and most successful teenage romance movies featuring the love between a mortal human and an immortal vampire, "Twilight". She wanted to act alongside her then-boyfriend Taylor Lautner who plays the mysterious and lovable werewolf, Jacob, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

The "Lover" singer reportedly wanted to desperately act in the hit movie even if it was for a small-time role and was ready to settle for practically anything because of her immense passion for it and the hype it had earned. Another primary reason was that she really wanted to act alongside her suave ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner.

The entire Swift team poured in their best efforts for her to secure even the most minute of roles such as a passer-by or even somebody in the background. Reports suggest that the "Bad Blood" singer fell in love with the well-adapted movie from Stephen Meyer's books and was yearning for a role. In desperation to fulfill her innocent desire, Swift's agent requested "Twilight: New Moon" director Chris Weitz to allow her a small role in the film. Alas, his efforts too proved futile.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

In a conversation with The Twilight Effect, Weitz expressed how he too wanted to offer the Grammy-winning singer a role in the film but felt that her presence would simply steal the attention away from the true essence of the movie. This particular sequel featured Bella (Kristen Stewart), Jacob (Taylor Lautner), and Edward (Robert Pattinson) engaged in a love triangle, all while battling a myriad of problems. With regards to a story that's already been in play, Weitz saw no merit in Swift being in the movie even if it was for a very short duration.

"The moment Taylor Swift walks into that screen, for about five minutes nobody is going to be able to process anything," said Weitz upon reflection on his decision to turn down an opportunity to work with the "Shake It Off" singer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Carlos Alvarez

The director further expressed his regret for letting such a golden opportunity pass him by. He even emphasized a possible healthy friendship between the pop star and himself. "Wow, I could've been like hanging out with Taylor Swift, and maybe we could've been friends or something," said Weitz.

He went on to assume that because of his rejection, Swift probably loathes him for the decision to not include her in the film and said, "She must've just been like, 'Who is this jerk to say no?'" However, he later mentioned how important the decision to not include her in the film was. "Sometimes you make decisions and you go, 'This is for the best, it wasn't to be,'" said Weitz in conclusion.