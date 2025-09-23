Taylor Swift Gets a Man Arrested at Travis Kelce’s House for a Bizarre 2 AM Stunt – And It Involves Justin Baldoni

Earlier in September, chaos erupted in Travis Kelce‘s home when his fiancée, Taylor Swift, had a man arrested, and Justin Baldoni has something to do with it. Previously, the pop star’s name was dragged into the high-profile legal row between the It Ends With Us actor-director and his co-star, Blake Lively.

Mere months later, a process server was arrested at Kelce’s home while trying to serve Swift deposition papers from Baldoni’s legal team. Justin Lee Fisher was the man who was caught at the NFL star’s residence in Leawood, Kansas, according to TMZ.

According to a report from Star, the process server was “charged with jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood.”

On September 15, weeks after Kelce and Swift got engaged, Fisher was arrested for the alleged intrusion.

The whole drama unfolded when the Cruel Summer singer got involved in the high-profile legal drama. According to TMZ, Justin Baldoni claimed that he got into an argument with Lively at a New York City penthouse during the filming of their movie It Ends With Us.

‼️ A man who was hired by Justin Baldoni was reportedly arrested at Travis Kelce’s house after he jumped the fence and entered the residence at 2 am few days ago — His purpose was to serve Taylor Swift with the so-called “disposition papers” pic.twitter.com/6zTXbz3zvg — Taylor Swift Data (@spotify_swift) September 23, 2025

At that time, the Gossip Girl fame’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her then-bestie, Taylor Swift, joined the meeting, which made Baldoni feel “blindsided,” as per TMZ’s report. Swift’s involvement was further dragged by some text messages presented by the It Ends With Us director.

According to the text messages, Lively referred to her hubby and the singer as her “dragons.” However, sources claim that soon a rift was created between the two female stars who were besties, as Taylor allegedly felt manipulated by Blake.

According to the court documents filed by Baldoni’s legal team, the Bad Blood singer was set to give a deposition, and she was free to do so at the end of October. Things changed when, a few days ago, the intruder was caught, and Swift’s legal team sent a letter to the judge in charge of the high-profile case.

Taylor Swift’s lawyers have clarified that Swift has not agreed to sit for a deposition in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case, despite Baldoni’s lawyers claiming otherwise. (https://t.co/MAF9rc8sSn) pic.twitter.com/p4HdIKQUNv — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 12, 2025

According to the letter, her attorney claimed that Taylor had not agreed to give a deposition in the lawsuit battle. With that, it remains unclear whether the other Justin, the process server, managed to serve the singer before he was arrested.

Despite the Baldoni-Lively battle mentioning her name, one thing is for sure: Taylor Swift isn’t going to let it impact her personal life and career. Apart from her grand engagement to Kelce, Swift has also announced a studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to be released on October 3.