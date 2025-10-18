Taylor Swift Donates $100K to 2-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer After Heart-Melting TikTok Goes Viral

Once again, Taylor Swift has delivered. This time, it’s a heartfelt gesture rather than a viral tour moment or chart-topper. The pop star donated $100,000 to the family of Lilah, a 2-year-old girl with stage 4 brain cancer, on Friday, October 17. The internet made sure the video reached the right audience after Lilah’s mother, Katelynn Smoot, shared a TikTok showing her daughter’s love for Swift’s music. This video then eventually led to the massive donation.

Lilah was diagnosed after a seizure at 18 months old. She’s now undergoing months of chemotherapy, stem cell treatment, and proton radiation. Her mom has been documenting their journey under the TikTok handle @StandWithLilah and has built a community and raised funds for treatment through a GoFundMe page since March.

But things took a turn when Katelynn shared a video of Lilah watching Taylor Swift on her iPad, and saying that the singer (who has recently been under a lot of scrutiny thanks to her album drop and upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce) was her “friend.” In the caption, Katelynn wrote “This might be my fault” and revealed that she attended the Eras Tour while pregnant with Lilah. She added that her child’s name was supposed to be Willow, which would be a direct reference to Taylor Swift’s 2020 hit.

A few days later, Taylor Swift appeared on Lilah’s GoFundMe page with a message that melted hearts:

“Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love, Taylor.”

🥺| Taylor Swift made a $100K donation to the cutest swiftie, helping her deal with cancer: “Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love, Taylor” pic.twitter.com/XAAIqWOp8u — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) October 17, 2025

The $100,000 donation catapulted the family past their goal and gave them room to breathe. “Is this real life?” Katelynn wrote in a follow-up video of her dancing with baby Lilah to The Fate of Ophelia from Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

She added,

“Thank you so so much (…) I am in shock. (…) Tyler and I can just focus on our baby girl.”

This is like peak Swift: the generosity, emotion, and virality. And it comes at a time when Swift’s fans have been flexing their philanthropy by the way. This week, NME reported, that Swifties raised more than $2 million for the Monterey Bay Aquarium after the star wore a vintage otter T-shirt in her film, The Life of a Showgirl. (Yep, the otters are eating well, too!) The aquarium’s campaign was launched with Taylor Swift’s lucky number 13. The museum asked for donations of $65.13, and the Swiftie nation responded “beyond our Wildest Dreams,” as the aquarium put it. So, where Taylor Swift goes, compassion (and a crash in merch stock) usually follows.

Swift’s charming moments tend to happen off-stage, even though her movie is still breaking records with $15 million in pre-sales and her 15th U.S. No. 1 album. Taylor Swift’s giving spirit is as constant as her eyeliner—whether she’s helping struggling fans, covering medical expenses, or posting words of support online. Lilah still has a long way to go. However, that journey feels much more magical with her “friend” Taylor Swift supporting her and an army of Swifties behind her.

