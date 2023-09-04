Taylor Swift to Bring Eras Tour Concert Experience Film to Movie Theaters: "I’m Overjoyed"

People who were unable to secure tickets for Taylor Swift's record-breaking stadium tour in the US might find some solace. Meanwhile, those who did attend can prepare for a wave of instant nostalgia. A cinematic presentation titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is scheduled to premiere in movie theaters across the country. On Thursday, August 31, the Anti-Hero singer revealed her plan to bring her sold-out, sensational performances to numerous movie theaters throughout North America, starting on October 13th. (Obviously!)

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at http://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm…. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing, and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk),” Swift tweeted.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

This isn't your typical one- or two-night special event that music enthusiasts are accustomed to when it comes to concert films in cinemas. AMC Theatres has made a commitment that the movie will be shown at all of its US venues, with a minimum of four daily screenings on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during its initial run. Additionally, many of AMC's Imax and Dolby Cinema locations are secured to ensure that the singer's performance remains larger than life on their premium screens. The film will also be screened at Cinemark and Regal theaters in the United States, and there's the anticipation of more theaters and chains joining in, according to Variety.

As reported by Page Six, tickets for the film are currently available for purchase on AMCTheatres.com, the Cinemark website, and Fandango. The pricing strategy carries a numerical significance in keeping with Taylor Swift's style: $19.89 for adults (excluding tax) and $13.13 for children and seniors when viewing on standard screens. Additional charges will apply, as usual, for Imax and Dolby Cinema showings.

When tickets for the extensive Eras Tour, covering her career, were initially released in November 2022, numerous fans missed the opportunity to witness Swift's live performance due to an exceptional mishap by Ticketmaster. The Cornelia Street singer voiced her concerns at that time, revealing that her team had repeatedly inquired with Ticketmaster about their ability to manage such high demand. She also mentioned that the company had given them reassurances in this regard.

Consequently, AMC is making efforts to prevent any similar debacle of its own, per Variety. “In anticipation of this announcement, AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before," the company said in a statement. "But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times, and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible,” it added.

🎥 Some theatres websites are CRASHING and have WAIT TIMES due to ticket demand! pic.twitter.com/g22WbZfgED — Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (@TS13ontour) August 31, 2023

