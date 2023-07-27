Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Becomes No. 1 Album , Breaks Long Standing Tie with Miley Cyrus

It won't be an exaggeration to call Taylor Swift the reigning queen of the music industry after her latest album, Speak Now, secured the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200. The 33-year-old pop sensation has surpassed her own record, and her success has broken the 'historic tie' with fellow pop star Miley Cyrus, reported Forbes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Swift has claimed the spot with her latest win, as her album moved over 700,000 equivalent units in its first frame. The singer made the biggest debut of the year, and rightly so. The singer's latest triumph is celebratory because no female artist has ever secured the title of No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

This accomplishment goes beyond the album's commercial success. In fact, it is the ultimate historic win in Swift's musical career that'll be remembered for years to come. Previously, she shared this spot with her fellow artist, Cyrus.The Wrecking Ball singer enjoyed a remarkable run of No. 1 albums from 2006 to 2009.

Cyrus' successful streak of albums either released under her own name or even sometimes attributed to her alter ego, Hannah Montana-the popular Disney Channel television show where the 30-year-old pop star played a double role. In the past four years, she has sent at least one new title to the top of the charts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift's unparalleled success on the Billboard 2020 charts began in 2019 when she released her album Lover. And despite the challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, her album debuted at No. 1. She continued to reign the following year, surprising her fans with not one but two chart-bursting albums: Folklore and Evermore.

The Enchanted singer didn't take a pause and continued to embark on her ambitious journey in 2021. Thanks to the lucky stars, both Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) effortlessly claimed the No. 1 spot that year. Again in 2022, Midnights also burned the charts, opening with No.1 spot.

Now Swift has seven No. 1 albums in just five years. Although she has been crowned the first woman to accomplish this feat, she also joined the league of several elite artists who have secured a similar level of success on the charts. The Beatles, Jay-Z, Drake, and Paul McCartney, to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

With this success, Swift has opened the gates of history for her already illustrious career. Her remarkable achievement has proven her dominance in the music industry, and needless to say, she's here to stay and rule. Her musical victory is proof of her versatility as an artist and her profound ability to connect with the audience.

Although childish, Swifties often claims on social media that she's the 'music industry' herself. Well, this statement proved right after the Bad Blood singer's consecutive success on the music charts. Previously, Forbes predicted Swift could be close to becoming a 'billionaire' after tickets to her Eras Tour skyrocketed.

Taylor Swift is set to become Billionaire this year, only from her music. pic.twitter.com/4o4E2QwwRd — Pop Hive (@thepophive) March 19, 2023

During her first 22 shows, over $300 million was earned. This was the most successful tour ever in North America and around the world.

