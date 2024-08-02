Taylor Swift Accused of Performing ‘Demonic Rituals’ on Stage by Former Boy Band Star

Taylor Swift has faced her fair share of controversies, but the latest claim might be the most bizarre yet. Former Boyzone star Shane Lynch, famous for his bold statements, has accused the pop sensation of performing demonic rituals during her concerts, indicating that her on-stage antics might be more than just artistic expression. Lynch, the Irish singer and a committed Christian aired his shocking views in an interview. Lynch, who rose to fame with Boyzone in the 90s, alleged that Swift incorporates satanic elements into her performances, igniting a modern-day Satanic panic.

As per Boredpanda, he said, “I think when you’re looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are Satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realizing and recognizing…You’ll see a lot of hoods up, and masks on, and fire ceremonies. Even down to Taylor Swift — one of the biggest artists in the world — you watch one of her shows, and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage. But to a lot of people, it’s just art, and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately.”

This isn’t the first time Lynch has made such accusations. He previously labeled artists like Sam Smith and Beyoncé as “demonic,” emphasizing that certain music genres, especially hip-hop are rife with hidden satanic imagery. Lynch explained his perspective further, stating, “When it comes to a lot of the music that’s out there at the moment — more of the hip-hop side of things — there is a lot of hidden Satanic and a lot of evil within them, including down to the beats. It’s very real…Music attaches to your emotions. It has a connection to your spirit and how you feel. That’s why I’ve stopped listening to those types of music myself because it doesn’t suit my spirit…It 100 percent has an effect on society. I think our society has never been worse in many areas, and it starts from our children…It’s coming in right at our children from the very beginning to get them to sway away from anything Godly, anything controlled or disciplined…It’s getting wilder and wilder out there for a reason,” as reported by The Independent.

Swift, who is currently wrapping up the Australian leg of her Eras Tour, has not publicly responded to Lynch’s allegations. Her performances, known for their elaborate stage designs and thematic elements, often include symbolic gestures and imagery. However, these artistic choices have frequently been misinterpreted. For instance, Swift’s hand gestures, sometimes seen as ‘devil horns,’ are actually a sign-language gesture for “I love you.”

A Reddit thread discussing Lynch’s comments revealed divided opinions. One user recounted a personal anecdote and remarked, “I had a conservative Christian​ friend text me recently requesting I untag her in an Eras Tour ticket giveaway. When I asked why, she said, ‘I don’t support what she’s about.' When I pressed for more details, she cited the Willow performance during Eras as ‘demonic.' Apparently, a Tiktok was circulating where a fan screamed, ‘Yes queen, summon the demons,’ and Taylor commented on it. They view it as ‘witchcraft.’ So anyways, they’re burning all the witches even if you aren’t one.”