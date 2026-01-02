‘Tax the Rich!’ Crowd Roars During Bernie Sanders’ Speech as He Backs Higher Taxes on the Wealthy

Bernie Sanders knows how to keep the crowd engaged with his energy, even at 84. The veteran politician and independent senator from Vermont administered Zohran Mamdani’s swearing-in ceremony as New York City’s mayor on January 1, 2026.

Before Mamdani officially took charge of the office, Sanders gave an electrifying speech that drew cheers from the crowd. Backing the newly elected mayor’s proposal to raise taxes for NYC’s wealthiest citizens, Sanders announced that it is time for large corporations to pay their fair share.

But even before the politician could finish his statement, the crowd supported him with the chants of ‘Tax the rich.’ Sanders then paused to let the crowd finish chanting, while Mamdani was visibly happy.

The Vermont senator reiterated, “As I was saying, demanding that the wealthy and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes, it’s not radical. It’s the right thing to do.” The audience then once again applauded.

Meanwhile, during his speech, Sanders also spoke highly of Mamdani and said that he had won against some major establishments with the help of his campaign’s volunteers.

He said, “[Mamdani] took on the Democratic establishment, the Republican establishment, the president of the United States and some enormously wealthy oligarchs. And you defeated them in the biggest political upset in modern American history.” “Addressing the political climate in the country, Sanders said that Mamdani is taking office ‘at a time when we are seeing too much hatred, too much divisiveness and too much injustice.’ He also vouched for a ‘government that works for all, not just the wealthy and the few.’

Mamdani made history in November last year when he became the first Muslim and the youngest person in over a century to be elected as the mayor of NYC.

The 34-year-old Democrat’s agenda on affordable housing has resonated, even though President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw financial support from NYC if Mamdani were chosen as mayor.

Trump later backtracked on his statement and said, “I want him to do a great job and will help him do a great job.” During the oath ceremony, Mamdani reaffirmed that he will work ‘expansively and audaciously.’

He said, “Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try. To those who insist that the era of big government is over, hear me when I say this: No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers’ lives.”