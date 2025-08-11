Target Store Terror: Gunman Slaughters 3 in Austin Rampage

Three people were killed in a shocking shooting Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Target store in North Austin, according to authorities.

Chief Lisa Davis of the Austin Police Department confirmed in a press briefing just before 5 p.m. Eastern Time that all three victims died at the scene, per AP News. Their identities and ages have not been disclosed.

The incident unfolded shortly before 2:15 p.m. local time outside the Target at 8601 Research Boulevard, near Ohlen Road. Officers arrived within minutes of receiving a 9-1-1 call and found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the site, while the third succumbed after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Police initially told local media that a child may have been among the victims, though Chief Davis did not confirm this during the afternoon briefing, nor did authorities release the victims’ ages or other details.

According to Davis, the unidentified 32-year-old suspect, described as white and with a known history of mental health issues, began the rampage by carjacking a vehicle in the Target parking lot—believed to have belonged to one of the victims—and fleeing the scene.

After crashing the stolen vehicle, the suspect proceeded to hijack another car from a nearby Volkswagen dealership. He was eventually located and apprehended by police in South Austin, approximately 18 miles from the original crime scene, after being subdued with a Taser.

Chief Davis offered no explanation for the suspect’s motive, stating only that investigators are reviewing available surveillance footage. She extended condolences to the families of the victims, calling the day “very sad for Austin, very sad for us all.”

Authorities also confirmed that one additional person was treated at the scene for injuries unrelated to the shooting.

As the area remains an active crime scene, vehicles parked in the lot have not yet been released to their owners, and law enforcement has advised the public to use alternate transportation until further notice. Traffic disruptions were reported along the MoPac Southbound frontage road, which was partially closed between Executive Center Drive and Anderson Lane; main lanes in both directions remain open.

The shooting added a grim note to what was already a busy back-to-school shopping afternoon. Target corporate has not yet issued a statement regarding the tragedy.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, with officials working to piece together the events leading up to the shooting and determining whether it was entirely random or had any identifiable trigger. At this time, no charges have been formally announced.