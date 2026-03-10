Tarantino Fires Back at Rosanna Arquette Over Racism Row in Brutal Open Letter

Popular director and actor Quentin Tarantino has finally responded after actress Rosanna Arquette criticized his repeated use of the N-word in several of his films, including the iconic 1994 film “Pulp Fiction.”

According to Variety, the main issue began after Arquette spoke about her brief role in the Oscar-winning crime drama during an interview with The Sunday Times. She discussed the film’s influence and praised it. However, she also said she strongly disagrees with the way the racial slur appears in Quentin Tarantino’s scripts.

“Personally, I am over the use of the N-word — I hate it,” Arquette said in the interview published that Saturday. “I cannot stand that he has been given a hall pass. It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy.”

In the film, Arquette plays Jody, the wife of a drug dealer played by Eric Stoltz.

Her character also shares scenes with hitman Vincent Vega, played by John Travolta. Although the role was small, the film became one of Tarantino’s most celebrated projects, eventually making it a big project for the actors, too. Pulp Fiction also earned Quentin Tarantino and co-writer Roger Avary the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The comment from Arquette resulted in Quentin making sharp comments. The celebrated filmmaker responded on Monday with a strongly worded letter addressed to Arquette. He accused her of disrespecting both him and the film years after she participated in it. “I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?” Tarantino wrote.

He acknowledged that Arquette might genuinely feel differently about the film today, but criticized the timing and tone of her remarks. “Do you feel this way now? Very possibly,” he wrote. “But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect [are] very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor.”

Quentin Tarantino concluded the message by suggesting that artists should support one another rather than publicly criticize past collaborations and work. “There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues,” he wrote.

“But it would appear the objective was accomplished. Congratulations.”

Anyway, the controversy regarding Tarantino’s use of the racial slur is not new. Previously, critics have frequently pointed to the frequency of the word in several of his movies. In Pulp Fiction, it appears roughly 20 times. The number is even higher in his 2012 Western “Django Unchained,” where the word appears more than 100 times.

However, despite the criticism, some of the filmmaker’s collaborators have defended his creative choices. Actor Jamie Foxx, who starred in “Django Unchained,” said the dialogue reflected the realities of the time period depicted in the film.

Also, Samuel L. Jackson has defended the director’s scripts, saying that historical context is important in storytelling.