Tara Reid Admits of Dating Tom Brady in the Past, Says “He Was a Really Nice Guy”

The American Pie actress Tara Reid spoke about her "on and off" relationship with former NFL star Tom Brady before her engagement to now-ex Carson Daly in a new Bustle piece released on Thursday. She said in the interview, "It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places, have fun, and dance. He was cool." Before being engaged to Daly in 2000 and subsequently divorcing him in 2001, Reid and Brady had a short romance.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Reid clarified later in the Bustle interview that their brief romance took place in a "different" time period, before social media and cell phones. She said, "It was a different time. We used to go out, do whatever we wanted, and then bam. It just changed so fast." During her frank discussion with the publication, Reid said that she would want to go back to Hollywood. She said, "I wish that people could see me for who I really am. And I would really love to come back to Hollywood and be accepted again." The TV personality also mentioned the seeming resurgence of the 1990s and added, "I think the ’90s are coming back right now. And I feel there’s a lot of that. It’s like, ‘You know what? We’ve missed her. Now that we’re seeing her again, come back."

Tara Reid on Tom Brady 😭 pic.twitter.com/h9EMxcqhHN — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) December 14, 2023

This is not the first time Reid has discussed her romance with Brady. In a 2014 interview with Australia's The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Reid said about him, "[We] have kissed. He's pretty good-looking." In another interview with NBC Sports Boston, Reid said, "I dated Tom Brady. He was a great guy. He's a really nice guy, a really sweet guy. We had a lot of fun." Brady later dated Bridget Moynahan, with whom he has a 16-year-old son named Jack. In 2009, the former football player married supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and the two of them welcomed a son, Ben, who is now 14 years old, and a daughter, Vivian, who is 11 years old. In 2022, Brady and Bündchen separated.

broke my heart earlier this year to see Tara Reid on 'Special Forces' talking about feeling endlessly attacked for her appearance—she's gorgeous! glad we could do this dreamy shoot for @bustle + glad to have @mickeyrapkin's moving profile! 📸: Alex Harper https://t.co/yjJR2cpui1 pic.twitter.com/qKrRJyDFsx — Nolan Feeney (@NolanFeeney) December 14, 2023

Reid signed up earlier this year for the second season of the FOX reality series Special Forces: The World's Toughest Test, in which 14 celebrities face demanding military tasks and exercises in the freezing New Zealand mountains under the guidance of former Special Forces operators. Reid said that her own experiences of being "bullied" inspired her to take on the project. Reid said in an interview that she felt she had "something to prove," which is why she chose to take part in the challenging series. She explained, "I feel like I've been bullied a lot, you know, in my life. And I kind of wanted to do the show because I wanted people to see the other side of me. And stop bullying me for kind of always doing the same things. And to let them see, you know, I'm not just this girl who's 21 and partying in "American Pie." I'm a woman and I want them to see that I am strong, and I do have a heart and I do care. And I hope that comes across."

