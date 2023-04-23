Take a Look at Tom Cruise's $10M Florida Penthouse Near Scientology Headquarters

Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood's biggest names, has never been one to shy away from the spotlight. The actor, known for his action-packed roles and captivating performances, has recently made headlines once again, this time for his extravagant penthouse in Florida.

The luxurious property, which is estimated to be worth $10 million, is located just a few blocks from the Church of Scientology headquarters in Clearwater, Florida. Recently, never-before-seen photos of the sprawling apartment were revealed.

Image Source: Youtube/MY USA TRAVELS

From the photos, it's evident that Tom's penthouse is nothing short of breathtaking. Massive floor-to-ceiling windows line an entire section of the apartment, allowing for stunning views of the surrounding areas. The photos also capture several balcony areas and the palatial outdoor space, complete with an infinity pool, hot tub, gardens, and a bar.

The SkyView building, where Tom's apartment is located, is reported to have been altered to accommodate the mega-star. The apartment itself boasts more than 20,000 square feet of space and two floors, with four bedrooms, a gym, a game room, and a home theater.

Image Source: Youtube/MY USA TRAVELS

The "Top Gun" star's Clearwater home also includes a private garage with a car elevator on the second floor, as well as a flight simulator and an office space. There's even a sports storage area for all of Tom's athletic equipment.

According to Realtor.com, the building Tom lives in was developed by fellow Scientologist Moises Agami. Tom has been a member of the controversial church since 1986, and the proximity of his penthouse to the church's headquarters has raised some eyebrows.

Tom's Florida penthouse isn't the only property in his impressive real estate portfolio. The actor also has property in Telluride, Colorado, which he recently sold for a jaw-dropping $39.5 million. The 320-acre ranch was the location of his first major interview with Oprah, who later bought a home nearby.

The Telluride property was set in a mountain range and boasted 360-degree views. The 11,512-square-foot living space had four bedrooms, and there was also a three-bedroom guest house. Both the main home and guest house were paneled with windows, allowing for stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Frazer Harrison

As per The U.S. Sun, the interior of the Telluride property was just as impressive as its exterior, with cedar wood paneling and large boulder stone accenting throughout. The kitchen was spacious, with a wooden island, double oven, and massive fridge, and opened up to a massive living room and dining room with enough seating for a small crowd.

Of course, with great wealth and fame comes great responsibility, and Cruise has had his fair share of controversies throughout his career. His association with Scientology, in particular, has been a point of contention for many, with some questioning the church's practices and beliefs.