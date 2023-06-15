Naomi Watts Wore a $50,000 Diamond Ring and $4,990 Oscar de la Renta Dress for Her Wedding

Naomi Watts stunned in an exquisite $4,990 Oscar de la Renta wedding dress during her courthouse nuptials with actor Billy Crudup on June 10 in New York. Watts' attire was a white water lily guipure piece, an elegant choice for her formal and intimate wedding. The white laced gown featured an intricately designed sweetheart neckline, a figure-hugging bustier-style bodice, and an elegant A-line skirt. Other than this ensemble, her glorious engagement ring was also the talk of the town.

According to Hola! engagement ring expert, Zack Stone explained that Watts' stunning diamond sparkler is estimated to be worth $50,000. He revealed, “Naomi’s engagement ring from Billy is a stunner. The sparkler features a 2.5ct marquise cut diamond set on a pave band - believed to symbolize a union of two souls, marquise cut diamonds are a particularly romantic choice for engagement rings. Based on the quality of the stone, I’d estimate Naomi’s ring to be worth $50,000."

Also Read: Rihanna Is Selling One of Her Swanky Beverly Hills Homes in Los Angeles for $10.5 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

Stone also described the solitaire diamond ring as “refined and minimalist, with the simplicity of the design allowing the center of the stone to be the focal point.” According to Vogue, Watts' stylist Jeanann Williams put together the entire wedding look. The Gypsy actress accessorized her immaculate summer bridal dress with gold Gianvito Rossi stiletto sandals made of patent leather. She also added an Anita Ko diamond tennis necklace, white sunglasses, and jewelry by Briony Raymond. Watts held a bridal bouquet of seasonal white flowers for the ceremony.

The 54-year-old left a comment on her stylist's Instagram page, thanking Williams for "changing her mind" and making Watts wear the Oscar de la Renta wedding dress. “Thanks for talking me into going beyond my own closet and sending me the gorgeous dress!” the comment read.

Also Read: Salt Bae's Restaurant, Known for $99 Milkshakes, Closes After Criticism for Serving 'Worst' Food

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts)

Also Read: Inside Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s ‘Organic Modern’ $5.1M West Hollywood Home

The Watcher actress shared the special news on her Instagram page with the caption, “Hitched." Fellow stars including Gwyneth Paltrow congratulated the couple via comments. Paltrow wrote, “Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!” Jennifer Coolidge commented, “Hooray!!! Just woke up to this Congrats!!! You two couldn’t look happier !!!XO." Reese Witherspoon added, “Woohoo!!! So happy for y’all!!”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Araya Doheny

According to People, Watts and Crudup have kept their relationship extremely private since 2017. Rumors about their alleged dating though began when they co-starred in the Netflix series Gypsy. Finally, in February 2022 the couple went public about their relationship by walking the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Crudup was nominated for The Morning Show. Speaking to ETOnline, Crudup had said that he liked to keep things "personal" when it came to their relationship. "I try to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life. I don't particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I'm constantly trying to trick them into thinking I'm someone else," he said.

An insider revealed details about their "fun relationship" days after the wedding: "They love going on dates to different restaurants. They often bike around NYC and hang out on the beach in the Hamptons with friends. Naomi always smiles with Billy."

More from Inquisitr

Customers Are Buying This Tiny Home for $10,000 from Walmart, With a 'One Time Fee'

NBA Star Charles Barkley Has Lost 62 Lbs With a Healthy Lifestyle and Mounjaro