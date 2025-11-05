Taco Bell Just Launched a New Dessert Item – People Think It Belongs in a Soap Aisle

Taco Bell has finally added a new item to its menu. The long-teased Baja Blast Pie is ready to grab, but people have mixed opinions about it. The new item arrived just in time for the holidays. The dessert was first teased in early 2024. According to the popular fast food chain, the Baja Blast Pie is inspired by Mountain Dew’s cult-favorite flavor.

The turquoise dessert has a creamy texture with a key-lime-style filling, with the crust being made of graham crackers. The 8-slice pie is going for $19.99. Food critics have described the Baja Blast Pie as having a tropical, sweet, and tangy flavor. But what do others who have tried it say?

Taco Bell employee tries their new Baja Blast Pie Even after letting it sit out over an hour, you can see the texture stretches like Play-Doh. Not to mention it looks like a bright bar of soap with crust This is not food. It’s chemicals pic.twitter.com/pDq4dVKTzm — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 1, 2025

Many TikTok users recently shared their opinions about this new Taco Bell dessert item, and many of them are not fans of it. Some commentators even likened the turquoise hue to Irish Spring soap, radioactive material, and toothpaste. TikTok user @tmprettyy, a Taco Bell employee, rated the pie ‘7 out of 10.’ He wrote, “It’s not bad.”

Her taste test received an overwhelming response on the platform with 3 million views, leading the user to upload a follow-up video. The Taco Bell employee then admitted, “No, I wouldn’t have bought it if I didn’t have worked there. I wouldn’t have tried it if I didn’t work there.”

However, at the same time, she also reassured commentators that if they like citrus and lemon-flavored desserts, they might end up liking this Baja Blast pie. “I’m still alive, guys—and it’s been about three days since I tried it,” @tmprettyy wrote, referring to the viewers who were skeptical about the “radioactive” looking sweet.

Sneak peak of the new Taco Bell Mountain Dew Baja blast pie! It’s very delicious! pic.twitter.com/8lXqMDuIxe — Kenny Corona (@Kennycorona928) November 3, 2025

However, many people were still not convinced about this new Taco Bell item. “This that typa thing you can leave out and the bugs won’t touch it,” wrote one user, while the other added, “S–t look like a bar of soap on some crust.”

Another user with the name @kekahimoku also reviewed the Baja Blast pie. According to her, it tastes like the Mountain Dew Baja Blast flavor with a hint of key lime. “The texture was giving 50/50 sorbet & key lime pie,” she wrote. The woman tried the item with her kids, who apparently “loved it.”

Her viewers were also not convinced. “Nope…this is AI,” wrote one. Another commented, “What it tatse like? Turquoise?” Not all reviews were positive. @janibrooke_, who also tried this item, confirmed, ‘It was as bad as it looks.” She shared a clip in which she is seen struggling to cut the frozen pie. Her video has received over 5 million views.

What’s your opinion on this viral Baja Blast Pie?