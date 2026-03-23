Anti-Semitic Attack On Jewish Group Ambulances Shakes London

Four ambulances in London were set ablaze in what has been termed an antisemitic attack. The ambulances belonged to a Jewish volunteer group. At the time they were vandalized, the ambulances were parked outside the Machzike Hadath Orthodox Jewish synagogue. London’s Met Police said it is looking into the case, treating it as an antisemitic hate crime. Houses close to the incident were evacuated, and 40 firefighters were dispatched with six fire engines to contain the fire. From when authorities were first alerted at 01:40 GMT, the fires were under control by 03:06.

‘There is no place for anti-Jewish hatred, for anti-semetism, in our society’ Housing minister Matthew Pennycook spoke to #BBCBreakfast after four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community service were set on fire in north Londonhttps://t.co/NOcnaohKaW pic.twitter.com/gq0L0RQU0p — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 23, 2026

Charlie Richards, a resident in the area, remembered hearing multiple explosions. She was also able to film a video that showed a large orange explosion, with smoke rising into the sky. Gedale Weinberg and Anita Zadeh, who lived closer to the fire, said they could smell smoke from the burning ambulances. Hatzola Northwest Chairman Shloimie Richman, speaking with CNN, confirmed that four of the six ambulances the group owns were destroyed in the fire.

Golders Green is the largest Jewish area in the city and hosts many synagogues, kosher restaurants, and schools. Richman expressed concern about the nature of the attack, fearing that it was targeted rather than random.

There have been growing concerns about antisemitism in the country. Prime Minister Keir Starmer noted it was a “deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack.” Starmer has come under fire for allegedly failing to be strict on antisemitism. His justice minister, Sarah Sackman, represents Golders Green in Parliament. She posted on X about the incident, saying, “My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society.”

Keir Starmer has called for communities to ‘all stand together’ in the face of a ‘horrific antisemitic attack’, which saw four Jewish community ambulances set on fire 🔴#dailyexpress #starmer #goldersgreen pic.twitter.com/j92KokrQP8 — Express Politics (@ExpressPolitics) March 23, 2026

Superintendent Sarah Jackson spoke about police activity in the area in the wake of the incident. She said, “We will be engaging with faith leaders and carrying out additional patrols in the local area as we continue our investigation to provide reassurance and a highly visible presence.”

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis spoke out against the arson as well, condemning the attackers and reiterating the goals of the organization. He said that the organization’s sole mission was to “protect life, Jewish and non-Jewish alike”. The perpetrators are yet to be apprehended, and CCTV footage of the incident has been circulating online and among news media channels.