Sydney Sweeney Gets Candid About The Hardships Her Family Went Through Before She Became Famous

Sydney Sweeney is renowned for her role in the critically acclaimed television series: Euphoria, as young ‘Cassie Howard’. Since her exceptional acting skills were brought to light, she hasn’t stopped shining in her career thus far. Since her performance in the aforementioned show, Sweeney has landed many major projects including her upcoming film: Madame Web in which she’ll star alongside seasoned actress Dakota Johnson. Although she’d done quite well for herself as an accomplished individual, the memories of the sacrifices her parents made in the past seem fresh in her thoughts.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Also Read: 8 Celebrities Who are a Big Deal In Hollywood But Never Graduated From College

In a cover interview for The Women’s Health Magazine, Sweeney got quite candid about her humble beginnings including the time her family was financially unstable. The rising star had existed in the spotlight long before Euphoria but before her sudden burst to fame, came a whole lot of rejection and hurdles that she simply had to push through.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Recalling her life before fame, she said, “I started [acting] when I was 11,12 years old, and it was only in the last few years that everyone was interested in talking to me.” Sweeney also recalled the painful memory of being denied a role in films or series repeatedly for years together. She noted, “There was a good eight, nine years where no one was saying yes…It was just me pushing through all the no’s.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Also Read: How the Relationship of Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry AKA 'Mondler' Grew Through the Years

Parenthood often defines the epitome of sacrifice with their relentless and unexplainable acts of love and affection. No matter what, when a parent sees their child’s eyes bright with wonder and passion for their dreams… they’ll do anything to fulfill them. In Sweeney’s case as per the actress, they were brought to a point where they had to sell their home and were even declared bankrupt while she struggled to genuinely catch a break. She sadly reminisces, “I watched my parents lose a lot. We filed for bankruptcy, and they lost their house back home on the lake.”

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian's Family Was Worried Because She Was the 'Skinniest Skinny' Version of Herself

The actress continued, “We couldn’t afford life in L.A. We couldn't afford life anywhere.” As per sources, after her booming success she reportedly repurchased the stunning lake house that was owned by her great-grandparents as a solemn gesture of giving back to her parents for everything they’ve done for her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

At the time, to make ends meet, she’d babysit, clean bathrooms at a restaurant, and was even a tour guide at Universal Studios. Regardless of the tough time she underwent she never felt like giving up especially not after watching her parents struggle. Sweeney said, “I didn't want to fail them…No matter how long it took, I was going to be in a TV show or a movie, and I wasn’t going to stop until something happened.” True to her word today she is one of the most successful and sought-after actresses in Hollywood with a net worth of about $10 Million with more to come in the future.

More from Inquisitr

When Stephen Colbert Was Jealous of His College Buddy David Schwimmer’s Hollywood Success

Margot Robbie's High School Teacher Says The Barbie Star was 'Unremarkable' in Her School Days