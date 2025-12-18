Susie Wiles Faces Backlash After Explosive Vanity Fair Profile

Donald Trump’s administration is facing serious troubles, as Susie Wiles may have made a major miscalculation. Her reportedly intimidating demeanor has previously intimidated. However, one journalist, who gave her unprecedented access, has now thrown her under the bus indirectly.

Vanity Fair’s Chris Whipple has published an article that describes the Trump-appointed White House chief of staff as the “only adult in the room.” At the same time, Whipple included several explosive claims involving JD Vance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and even Donald Trump—many of which are attributed to Wiles herself.

The exposé, titled “Susie Wiles Says It All,” reads like a day-in-the-life account spanning several months. According to Whipple, Wiles described the POTUS as having an “alcoholic personality.” This claim contradicts the widely known fact that Trump has abstained from alcohol.

The article also alleges that the White House chief of staff believes JD Vance has been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade.” She reportedly characterized the vice president’s embrace of MAGA politics as “sort of political.”

JUST IN: JD Vance fires back at reporter who asked him about Susie Wiles’ alleged comment that he is a conspiracy theorist, starts listing off every conspiracy theory he believes in. “I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true.” “I believed in the crazy conspiracy… pic.twitter.com/NOhD9SJgg9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 16, 2025

However, Wiles did not stop there, as additional bombshell claims sent shockwaves through Washington. She allegedly mocked Pam Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files, claiming the release amounted to “binders full of nothingness.”

As the story gained traction, a key question emerged: why did the Trump administration allow it to be published at all if it damages the reputations of senior officials?

According to a White House insider, officials were aware of what was coming. “I heard they were joking around during the Vanity Fair photoshoot… saying, oh, one of us will get fired for this… and then JD was kind of like, well, I have the best job security out of all of us,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

“I think this just proves the media is not your friend,” another source told the outlet. Did Wiles’ strategy backfire? She later took to X (formerly Twitter), sharing a lengthy post criticizing the Vanity Fair piece.

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history. Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story,” the White House chief of staff wrote.

It is obvious to most people that Vanity Fair deliberately manipulated pictures and reported statements without context to try and make the WH team look bad And there is nobody more loyal or committed to President Trump’s mission than Susie Wiles. She is one of the main reasons… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 17, 2025

She added, “I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”

But the damage has already been done. As the row continues, JD Vance took a jab at Wiles. “I hope that the lesson is we should be giving fewer interviews to mainstream media outlets,” said the Vice President.

A source close to the administration explained what could have happened. “Chris Whipple likely started by establishing a relationship to cover ‘a day in the life of Susie Wiles’ for a book, and then later introduced the idea of the spread and photos to the inner circle. And it worked.”

“I know that she knows how to speak to reporters. I know that nothing she says is an accident,” said the source. According to Daily Mail, the insider stated, “Susie Wiles has nine lives. Now she might have eight,” explaining how the mastermind of Trump’s campaign has put the whole administration under fire, accidentally or intentionally.