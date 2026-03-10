Supreme Court Justices Publicly Clash Over Trump’s Emergency Docket—And It’s Exposing Deep Division

Donald Trump has once again become the center of attention at the Supreme Court of the United States, due to the number of pending cases involving him. But things escalated to an unprecedented scale during a legal event in Washington, D.C., on Monday. It was made clear that there was real tension and possible division within the highest court in the country because of these cases.

Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Brett Kavanaugh argued publicly over how the Supreme Court has handled the Trump administration’s emergency cases. Jackson spoke first. She asserted that the conservative-majority court had waved off some of Trump’s most extreme policies. She added that this had been done while legal challenges against them were still being played out in court.

In her words, “This uptick in the court’s willingness to get involved with cases on the emergency docket is a real unfortunate problem. I think it is not serving the court or our country well at this point.”

Soon after these accusations, the exchange grew heated in the packed courtroom. The arguments that followed took place before a gathering of prominent lawyers and judges from across the country.

Ketanji Brown Jackson continued and claimed the court was acting on purpose. Brett Kavanaugh strongly dismissed that idea, rejecting suggestions that the Supreme Court of the United States was biased. He added that nothing had changed in terms of protocol for dealing with such high-profile emergency cases.

Kavanaugh said Donald Trump had been treated the same way as Joe Biden. But he added that more emergency cases are now reaching the Supreme Court. He said this is because passing laws through United States Congress has become harder.

Jackson, however, did not specify which of Trump’s emergency cases she had been referring to. It should be noted that such emergency cases usually stand apart from the court’s regular docket. They often do not include detailed reasoning explaining the basis of a judgment. Final rulings are typically issued after lower courts have reviewed the matters.

So far, there have been 25 wins on the court’s emergency docket linked to Trump. The administration presented these during the 79-year-old president’s second term at the White House. The high win rate has led many to speculate about Republican bias at the Supreme Court. Some believe favoritism is playing out behind the scenes.

​Arguing based on these factors, Ketanji Brown Jackson made another pointed claim. She said the Donald Trump administration now felt free to bring more emergency docket cases to the Supreme Court of the United States.

She said the Republican Party was driven by the court’s willingness to grant these emergency motions. These motions bypass a full briefing and oral arguments. Whether one agrees or not, these cases have marked a sharp departure from past practices.

She added, “I think it’s because the Supreme Court has shown a willingness to grant these emergency motions. Brett will remember that when we clerked some 20 years ago, this was not the Supreme Court’s stance, that just because these motions were filed, the court actually had to entertain and grant them on their merits.”

This was followed by Brett Kavanaugh’s effort to end the debate early. Finding common ground with Jackson, he claimed, “None of us enjoys the shadow docket trend. We have to have the same position regardless of who is president.”