'Superbad' Star Jonah Hill Shocks Fans with Dramatic Weight Loss, Shows Off Slimmer Frame in Malibu

Jonah Hill has left fans in awe with his recent dramatic weight loss transformation. The 39-year-old "Superbad" actor was spotted running errands in Malibu, showcasing his slim figure in a pair of khaki shorts and a charcoal slogan t-shirt. Hill's well-toned arms and detailed leg tattoos were also on full display, leaving many to compare his new look to Tom Hanks' character in "Cast Away" due to his bushy beard and tiny waist.

As he braved the California heat, Jonah donned a pair of khaki shorts that skimmed his thighs, showing off his toned legs and intricate tattoos. He paired this with a charcoal slogan t-shirt that highlighted his well-toned arms. To complete the look, he pinned a pair of much-needed sunglasses to the collar of his tee and added a pair of burgundy striped sliders to his feet, reports Daily Star.

The actor has never shied away from discussing his weight struggles. His fans took to social media to express their shock and awe at his new look, with many comparing him to Tom Hanks' character from "Cast Away" due to his bushy beard and small waist. A person asked, "Why does he resemble Tom Hanks from Cast Away?" Another agreed, saying, "He looks like he was a double in the movie Cast Away." Another fan expressed, "I love Jonah no matter what." "Do whatever makes you happy, baby!" a fourth person said, "Please give me this magic!"

In an interview with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" back in 2018, Jonah discussed his struggles with body image. "I think everybody has a version of themselves ― I call it a snapshot ― at some point in life, [you’re] trying to hide from the world. Even if you get success or grow up or become good-looking or whatever, you kind of carry some part of that with you," he told DeGeneres. "For me, it’s definitely being like this 14-year-old kid, being overweight, wanting to fit in with these skaters and hip-hop kids, and just feeling lonely and maybe not understanding my own worth."

Jonah's transformation isn't just limited to his physical appearance, however. He has also reportedly found love. Rumors of an engagement between Jonah Hill and his girlfriend, Olivia Millar, surfaced after Millar was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. The couple is also expecting their first child, as confirmed by PEOPLE magazine.

Jonah has been very private about his personal life, but fans are happy to see him happy and in love. "The Wolf of Wall Street" actor has always been known for his quick wit and humor. He is a talented writer and has even directed a movie, "Mid90s," which was well-received by critics and audiences alike.