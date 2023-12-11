During a recent episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast, Sunny Hostin, one of the show's co-hosts, talked about an incident that took place outside The View's studio. In fact, when this intense altercation occurred, the studio's security team also had to intervene. She said, "I was outside our building, and some of the construction workers started yelling at Ana and me, 'Trump 2024!' And I was like, 'He's going to jail!'" Moving further, she acknowledged that the incident occurred amid heightened emotions, calling it an uncharacteristic moment for her. She emphasized that such interactions are not usual for her, and she generally refrains from engaging in such confrontations while out in public.

"And I'm like, 'What am I doing?' There's no upside. I don't know why I did that. Ana just kept on walking, and I was like, 'You need to watch the January 6th committee hearings instead of yelling at women!' I went crazy," Hostin said. Moving ahead, as reported by The Sun, Hostin divulged that the disagreement escalated to such an extent that security personnel had to intervene: "Poor Sammy, our security guard, ran out because I'm yelling at this guy. He was totally taken aback."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Teta also referenced an instance wherein Joy Behar engaged in a fiery disagreement she had with supporters of former President Donald Trump. Besides, ample reports suggested that The View audience was accustomed to witnessing Hostin passionately fight for her beliefs. She has also been observed engaging in verbal debates with her fellow co-hosts on the show, demonstrating her commitment to her beliefs.

Only person worth shit on this panel is Sunny Hostin and I’ll die on that hill. These people should listen and listen close when muvva speaks. #theview — Camille Scammer (@CamilleScammerr) December 6, 2023

At another point in the podcast, while speaking about the previous week's episode, Hostin reportedly accused Joy of 'stealing' her vacuum from the dressing room. She mentioned that when she found her vacuum back, it was in an exceptionally dirty state, claiming that it appeared to have been used for cleaning up dog hair: "It looked like Bernie Behar's dog hair or Cha Cha's dog hair, okay?" before quipping, "So someone, I don't know which owner. I don't know whose assistant stole my vacuum cleaner...It was very shady."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

But one thing's for sure: as much as her fans love her, Hostin has also had her fair share of troubles in recent times. As reported by the Daily Mail earlier this year, passionate followers of The View almost went on the verge of boycotting the esteemed morning talk show unless Hostin was dismissed from the panel. This issue arose from a tense clash between Hostin and co-presenter Alyssa Farah Griffin when the latter defended former VP Mike Pence, resulting in Hostin saying Griffin was 'disgracing Barbara Walters’ legacy.' It was a chaotic episode that necessitated Whoopi Goldberg's intervention, calling for an abrupt commercial break to restore order. Post-episode, viewers took to online platforms to express their discontent, specifically targeting Hostin for her conduct during the incident.

