“Such an Unfair Fight” — Minnesota School District Says ICE Detained First Grader, Family

A Minnesota attorney representing a family from Ecuador confirmed that United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained the family, including two minors, this past week.

Brian Clark told Fox 9 (Minn.) that federal immigration agents pulled over and detained Maria Hurtado on her way to work on Thursday, Jan. 22. The agents then went to her house and apprehended her husband and their two children, one of whom is a first grader.

A federal judge ordered the government not to move the family out of Minnesota. Additionally, the government is to bring the family back to Minnesota if they had already been moved. As of publication, it was unclear where the family was located.

Hurtado reportedly told agents that she had documentation. It is unclear whether her children were born in the U.S. and are citizens under the 14th Amendment.

Chiluisa, who works for a snow removal company, reportedly pled guilty to a misdemeanor DWI charge in 2024. He signed a document acknowledging that a conviction could result in his deportation. ICE said on X that Hurtado had previously been convicted on theft charges, though her name did not appear in Minnesota court records as of publication.

Hopkins Public Schools Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed called the detention a “horrific experience.”

“It pains me to write this, but I need to stress that because this is uncharted territory for us and for other school districts,” Mhiripiri-Reed wrote. “It is likely we will not know about the well-being of this family or even the outcome of this situation unless they are able to share their journey at a later time.”

Mhiripiri-Reed previously emailed families, stating that the district would deny ICE agents entry to school buildings and buses unless they had proper authorization. The district also announced it would contact local police and the District Holistic Safety Team if ICE agents refused to leave or comply.

“As a school district, we do not know, and do not ask, the immigration status of our students,” Mhiripiri-Reed wrote.

A parent identifying herself as Emily told the Sahan Journal that she escorted the first-grader from his home to the bus stop every morning. Emily, whose last name the Sahan Journal opted not to disclose, said she texted the father to stay inside, keep his door closed, and have his documentation ready if ICE agents showed up. She explained that she sent that text because she saw a vehicle she did not recognize on their block.

Shortly thereafter, Emily learned via a neighborhood group chat that ICE agents had detained the family.

“Obviously, this is happening everywhere,” Emily said, “but when it happens to a neighbor, a friend, someone that you’re close with, it’s just so hard to process.”

Colin Fawcett, who was driving and saw ICE agents escorting a man and a young child, added, “It’s just such an unfair fight.”

The Department of Homeland Security began Operation Metro Surge in early December, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem recently shared that they have arrested over 3,000 criminal illegal aliens during that time. According to Noem, DHS has arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal immigrants in Minnesota over the last 12 months.

Noem also shared that over 2.2 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported since January 2025.